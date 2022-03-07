Experts point out that the training of health professionals in Personalized Precision Medicine is “a necessity”

MADRID, 7 (EUROPE PRESS)

The training of health professionals in Personalized Precision Medicine is “a necessity to make the Medicine of the Future a reality in clinical practice”, according to a multidisciplinary group of experts in ‘Proposal of Competences in Personalized Precision Medicine of health professionals ‘, published by the Roche Institute Foundation.

In presenting the document, the vice president of the Roche Institute Foundation, Federico Plaza, highlighted that the continuous and growing incorporation of new knowledge and technologies applicable to health care poses important training challenges for health professionals, “a continuous learning environment adapted to the current and future context, which responds to the demands of the population by placing the patient at the center of the system”.

As a starting point, various relevant documents related to training in Personalized Precision Medicine have been analyzed to define a framework of necessary skills to guarantee the optimal development of professionals in this field.

58 competencies have been identified, structured in five essential domains: Health Determinants, Biomedical Informatics, Practical Applications, Participatory Health and Bioethics, plus a sixth transversal domain that impacts the general performance of the competencies linked to each of the previous domains.

“This competency framework is intended to serve as a reference to begin the long and complex process of adapting the practice of health sciences, and especially medicine, to advances in biomedicine, omic sciences and technology, in order to provide of quality, personalized to each citizen, taking into account their biological and psychosocial characteristics that scientific development makes and will make possible and that are at the center of Personalized Precision Medicine”, said Milagros García Barbero, professor of Health Systems at the Miguel Hernández University (UMH), former director of the World Health Organization (WHO) of Health Systems and member of the working group of this document.

As described in the report, presented this Monday, the definition of competencies aimed at health professionals makes it possible to establish clear guidance on the level of knowledge, skills and attitudes necessary to carry out their professional practice adequately.

The proposal defined in this framework is applicable to any health professional who develops or is going to develop their professional activity in the field of Personalized Precision Medicine. To facilitate the application of the competency framework and taking into account the field in which they carry out their professional activity, six generic professional profiles have been proposed, although, as the authors acknowledge, new profiles and professionals will emerge with scientific advances.

These six generic professional profiles are: assistance, laboratory, digital health, community health, research and, lastly, management and planning. In addition, the level of training required for each area of ​​knowledge (basic, intermediate and advanced) will depend on the profile of the specific professional.

Toni Andreu, scientific director of the European Infrastructure for Translational Medicine (EATRIS, for its acronym in English) and member of the working group of this document, has underlined that “this framework of competences has the function of serving as a support instrument for the implementation implementation of programs and initiatives aimed at the training and certification of health professionals who carry out their professional work in the field of Personalized Precision Medicine”. “The benefit is clear, it will allow professionals to be better prepared to optimally apply Personalized Precision Medicine in our National Health System (SNS),” he added.

The managing director of the Roche Institute Foundation, Consuelo Martín de Dios, highlighted at the end of the presentation that “for the full incorporation of Personalized Precision Medicine, it is essential that professionals are trained in different areas, such as biomedicine and molecular biology , genomics, digital health, artificial intelligence and bioethics”. “The acquisition of knowledge in these fields will contribute to improving the health of citizens, as a whole and individually, taking another step along the path of the Medicine of the Future”, she stressed.