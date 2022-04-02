Experts point to signs of cracks in Putin’s power in Russia | Univision World News

Russian President Vladimir Putin is so misinformed about the state of the war in Ukraine, and misled by his own top officials, that cracks may be appearing in his regime, some Russian affairs experts have begun to speculate.
Last week, from Poland, President Joe Biden said that Putin “cannot stay in power”, sparking global speculation about possible US support for regime change in Moscow. The White House insisted that Biden was only expressing his personal “outrage”, something that the president himself reinforced days later at a press conference in Washington DC.
Putin now faces a growing risk of being overthrown in a coup led by his own security services, an exiled Russian human rights activist, Vladimir Osechkin, told Univision News.
Osechkin claims that documents and letters he has received from unidentified sources within the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) suggest that unrest is growing within the Russian security forces.
“The only thing they care about is keeping the system in order. For 20 years, Putin created stability in Russia and they benefited from it, a lot,” Osechkin said in a telephone interview from France, where he runs the website Gulagu.net. , which on its website defines itself as a network of human rights activists united in a “project against corruption and torture in Russia”.
“The FSB officers, the military, everyone who was part of their corrupt government system, were able to enjoy a life full of luxury. Now they look around and worry about what they see“, he added.
The war in Ukraine has destabilized the former power circles of Putin
Osechkin is wanted in Russia for his work exposing corruption and abuse in Russian prisons. A former businessman, he himself spent four years in jail after exposing how Putin allowed the FSB – and its clique of oligarchs – to take over large state-owned or private companies, often after the owners were jailed or killed.
But now they are worried about the high cost of Putin’s war in Ukraine, especially the sanctions that make it difficult for them to travel abroad.
“Their wives can’t take their kids to Disneyland in Paris. No more shopping trips to Paris or Milan. That hurts them,” he said. “The stability they enjoyed under Putin is gone. The Russian economy has come to a standstill and the value of the ruble has plummeted. The FSB agents do not want to go back to the days of the Soviet Union,” Osechkin added.
It’s unclear how senior or well-connected Osechkin’s sources are, but his reports appear to match what US and British intelligence chiefs say.
“Persistent tension between Putin and his military leadership,” says White House
White House spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield said Thursday that the United States had information that Putin “felt cheated by the Russian military” and that this had led to a “lingering tension between Putin and his military leadership”.
In the aftermath of his invasion of Ukraine, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said this week: “President Putin is not the force he used to be. Now he’s a man in a cage he built himself“.
Osechkin said his sources paint a picture of people in the Kremlin looking over their shoulders, fearful of who is going to be the fall guy and take the blame. “Everyone goes to see Putin and points fingers at each other. Putin is listening but he is undecided. The longer he waits, the more nervous everyone gets,” he said.
Sources reveal a culture of fear of the famous Russian ‘Kompromat’
“They have the ‘kompromat’ for businessmen and generals who stole money,” he said, referring to the Russian word for “compromising material” that could implicate them in crimes. “If they do something that harms the Kremlin, they bring out the ‘kompromat’. That’s how the system works,” she added.
Osechkin claims that his source documents reveal a culture of fear. “Now they are methodically blaming us (the FSB). They are reprimanding us for our analysis.”
Putin, writes one of the sources, “lives in a closed universe”, afraid that ministers of state will approach him. Some never believed that Putin was serious about going to war, believing it was all part of an effort to plug holes in the budget and missing funds.
“We understood that such a war would be a trap for us,” writes one.
Osechkin says that an “informant” within the FSB has told him that a purge of those responsible for the Ukraine disaster has begun, and that some generals have been relieved of command and top intelligence officers have been placed under house arrest.
Perhaps the most striking thing was the news of the arrest of General Roman Gavrilov, deputy head of Putin’s National Guard, accused of leaking classified information. The news of his arrest by the FSB was reported by the investigative news website Bellingcat.
A wealthy Russian investor in the United States has even announced a $1 million reward if Putin is arrested.
“While it is still too early to speak of palace coups or the like, as the security apparatus begins to become consumed with scapegoating and ‘traitor’ hunting, this poses an unavoidable challenge to a regime increasingly reliant solely on repression,” says Mark Galeotti, an expert on the Russian security services, writing recently in The Spectatora political magazine based in London.
What is Putin’s protection: the ‘musketeers’ and the ‘Beast from the East’ limousine?
To be sure, all this speculation about Putin’s possible impeachment may be wishful thinking, given the extraordinary security apparatus that Putin enjoys behind the high walls of the Kremlin, and every time he steps out of it.
Putin rides in a high-tech armored limousine, almost 22 feet long, larger and heavier than Biden’s presidential car, a customized Cadillac that is known worldwide as “The Beast.”
Dubbed ‘The Beast from the East’, Putin’s car, a bullet- and bomb-proof Aurus Senat, manufactured by Russia’s state institute NAMI, is allegedly armed with rocket-propelled grenades and powered by a powerful Porsche V-8 engine. 4.4 liters with double turbocharging to be able to accelerate out of danger.
Putin’s bodyguards – who call themselves his “musketeers” – are part of a special unit of Russia’s Federal Protective Service, or FSO, according to the website ‘ Beyond Russia‘ (Beyond Russia), run by TV-Novosti, a state-funded operation.
It’s rare for someone to get close to him.
In 2018, a bodyguard was recorded intervening when mixed martial artist Conor McGregor put his arm around Putin’s shoulders as they posed for the cameras at the world soccer championships in Moscow.
Due to the stress of the job, Putin’s bodyguards take early retirement at age 35, unlike in the United States, where the Secret Service can stay until age 50.
Putin makes sure they are well taken care of. They are often rewarded with powerful new posts such as regional governors, federal ministers, commanders of special services and presidential administrators, Russian media reports.
An exhibition held in 2018 by the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta and the Organized Crime and Corruption Information Project also revealed how a gigantic Soviet-era poultry plant on the outskirts of Moscow was appropriated and its valuable land parceled out to high-ranking officers in the FSO.
Osechkin says documents from his sources predict that Putin’s entire system will collapse in a matter of weeks, with talk of “riot” and “rebellion.”
The longer the war lasts, they add, the more likely a coup will be.
“Soon everything will change. It even scares me to think about exactly how and when: we have entered a state of impossibility. We have reached the classic breaking point within the country.”