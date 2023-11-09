Experts predict Hugo Boss to be the most popular brand for Black Friday shopping in 2023

Advertisement

In the lead up to Black Friday 2023, data from leading fashion sales website Love the Sales has revealed interesting consumer trends, with Hugo Boss revealed to be the most sought-after brand for deals of the season. Using its unique Shortlist feature, which allows users to mark their favorite products for sale alerts, Love the Sales identifies the most shortlisted items, indicating a period of consumer anticipation for upcoming discounts. Offers a glimpse.

Notably, Hugo Boss emerged as the leader with an impressive 13,495 products shortlist, indicating a strong consumer preference for the brand. The data also sheds light on gender-based purchasing behaviour, revealing that women are more inclined to shortlist an average of 41 products, while men average 27.

The anticipation of Black Friday is palpable, and Love the Sales’ predictions for 2023’s most popular brands are as follows:

Hugo Boss (13,495 shortlist): Notable for its exclusive collaborations including the Hugo x Gremlins collection and partnerships with Samsonite and Bella Porch, Hugo Boss has captivated audiences with its innovative campaigns. The Oden padded coat, a particular favourite, corresponded with a 31% increase in Google search demand for men’s coats over the past year. Adidas (9,208 shortlist): Adidas took second place, boosted by its unique collaborations like the Stella McCartney ski collection and partnerships with Bad Bunny and BAPE. The adidas Originals Men’s Continental 80 Stripes Trainer, which falls in line with the #blockcore trend, has seen considerable interest, which is in line with the brand’s 6% revenue growth last quarter. Nike (7,384 shortlisted): Nike’s initiatives, which include partnerships with Dove and Spotify for body confidence, as well as its global football program, have placed it as the third most shortlisted brand. The popularity of the Nike Air Force 1 Low Women’s, with a 10% increase in Google search demands, underlines the brand’s influence.

In addition to the brand’s popularity, Love the Sales also revealed the most shortlisted products, with the Hugo Boss Boss Orange Passerby Men’s Long Sleeve Polo Shirt leading the way. Next up are the Michael Kors Kincaid Logo Studded Combat Boot and the Nike Air Force 1 Low Women.

brand Number of shortlisted products Hugo Boss 13,495 Adidas 9,208 Nike 7,384 Ralph Lauren 5,874 armani 5,075 Tommy Hilfiger 4,724 karen milan 3,388 dune 3,304 racing competition 3,263 Michael Kors 2,905

Additionally, the research highlights the most shortlisted product categories, with Shoes, Trainers and Hoodies & Sweatshirts topping the list. The men’s Adidas ZX 5K Boost Trainers and women’s Stan Smith Trainers are among the most sought-after items in their respective categories.

Product Category Number of shortlisted products Top products in this category Shoes 13,304 Men’s Adidas ZX 5K Boost Trainers trainers 6,648 Giuseppe Zanotti Navy Kris Sneakers Hoodies & Sweatshirts 5,762 Gant Banner Shield Men’s Hoodie jackets and coats 4,772 Regatta Professional Women’s Salamba Anti Pill Wool Jacket T-shirt 3,425 Balmain Unisex Golden Logo T-Shirt Black sandals 2,574 Versace Jeans Couture Slider Black stuff 2,338 Boss Orange Jade Men’s Cap Clothes 2,291 Versace Teen Girls Cotton Dress Gold Jumpers and cardigans 1967 Dorothy Perkins Bobble Detail Knitted Jumper – Cream polo shirts 1957 Boss Green Paddy Contrast Men’s Polo

Stuart McClure, founder and CEO of Love The Sales, comments on the findings: “According to Finder data, Brits plan to spend an estimated £3 billion in 2023 Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday sales. The average spend per person on Black Friday 2023 is predicted to be £113, as consumers flock to their favorite sites to get the latest deals.

He added, “Looking at our shortlist data, we revealed that Hugo Boss is the top runner up being the most popular brand on Black Friday, with their Boss Orange Passerby Men’s Long Sleeve Polo Shirt being the most sought-after product this season. , This is followed by Adidas and Nike, of which the Nike Air Force 1 Low Women’s and Men’s ZX 5K BOOST Trainers are the most shortlisted products.”