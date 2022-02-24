Experts question bitcoin’s status as ‘digital gold’ after recent drop in value

The cryptocurrency fell to its lowest in two weeks due to geopolitical tensions and rising inflation in the US.

Various analysts have questioned the status of bitcoin as ‘digital gold’ (that is, capable of providing a store of value similar to that metal), after this Tuesday the cryptocurrency fell to its lowest in two weeks due to an apparent effect of geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and rising inflation in the US.

So-called ‘bulls’ see it as a “safe haven” asset that can serve as a hedge against global economic uncertainty and rising prices, both of which reduce the purchasing power of sovereign currencies.

However, with inflation rising in the United States, the cryptocurrency has lost almost half of its value compared to its all-time high of nearly $69,000, reached last November.

“Bitcoin is still too early on its maturity curve to place itself firmly in the ‘digital gold’ category.‘” Vijay Ayyar, vice president of corporate and international development at crypto exchange Luno, told CNBC.

On the other hand, experts argue that digital currencies have become increasingly closely linked to other speculative sectors of the market, such as the shares of technology companies, which are falling due to fears that their high prices could fall as that the US Federal Reserve and other central banks begin to raise interest rates.

“The correlation between cryptocurrencies and stocks has been high in recent months, [como se ha visto a raíz de] news related to both inflation and the geopolitical situation in Russia and Ukraine,” said Chris Dick, Quantitative Trader at crypto market maker B2C2. “This correlation shows that bitcoin is behaving firmly as a risky asset right now, not like the safe haven that was advertised a few years ago,” he added.

Meanwhile, the value of gold reached its highest level since last June 1, rising to $1,913.89 per troy ounce.