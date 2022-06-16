Experts Say Johnny Depp Might Sue Amber Heard Over New Accusations, She’s Afraid To Go Back To Court

A despite receive 15 million dollars in the recent box office defamation lawsuit, Johnny Depp could sue Amber Heard one more time.

Depp received the amount after a jury found that Heard had defamed to the first in an opinion piece written in the Washington Post in 2018.

While Heard successfully countersued Depp for $2 million. In compensatory damages for comments made by Depp’s attorney, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and another $5 million in punitive damages.

Heard insists she was a victim of abuse

However, following the ruling, Heard has once again doubled down on her claim that Depp abused heropening the door for her to be hit with another libel lawsuit.

“Yes. This interview could count as a new ‘post’ under the law, which could lead to a third lawsuit,” entertainment lawyer Nicole Haff told the Daily Mail.

However, this might not be the best course of action for Depp, as Heard’s lawyers have already stated that their client was unable to pay the original judgment.

Amber Heard’s Fear

Heard for his part, already fears that another lawsuit may come. The actress admitted on NBC Today that she worries that she may be sue for defamation once again.

“I’m afraid that no matter what I do, no matter what I say or how I say it, every step I take will present another opportunity for silence, which I suppose a libel suit should do: It’s bound to take your life.” voice,” Heard said on NBC Today.

“I took for granted what I assumed was my right to speak.”