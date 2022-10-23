Experts say that the dollar could exceed $ 5,000

For his part, the analyst balaguera He indicated that those who lose will be the importers, since they will have to pay more pesos for the rise in the reference rate. Also the industrial ones that use imported raw materials.

“To this are added online purchases abroad, since the increase in the price of the US currency makes products more expensive at the currency exchange rate,” Balaguera said.

It can reach $5000. Jose Ignacio Murcia, president of Valton Capital, He reiterated that the US dollar could close the year in Colombia close to $5,200.

The expert maintains that the upward trend of the currency in the national market, registered in recent days, is not only due to external factors, it also has a lot to do with the instability of the economic policy that the government of Gustav Petro.

“The perspective of the price of the dollar is upwards, and it is possible that by the end of the year the value of the currency will be between $5,000 and $5,200,” said Murcia.

He added that the situation confirms the projections of several months ago when it was said that the arrival of Gustavo Petro to power would take the price of the currency to $5,000 or more.