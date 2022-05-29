Experts suggest it is time to change strategy to stop drug trafficking – WAPA.tv – News

The narco continues to be the main headache of the authorities and it is that, a week after the underworld conflict claimed the life of an innocent victim in Caguas, experts have urged the authorities to change the logistics to combat the drug war .

The government has wagered on the occupation of the Morales neighborhood in the aforementioned municipality, a strategy that has not won the war on drugs.

And it is that, after a week, the Diego Vázquez school, which is located in the heart of the neighborhood, has resumed its classes. This campus suffered the consequences of the drug war that is taking place in its surroundings, an area identified as “in conflict” due to the movement of drugs and which has been permanently occupied by the police.

But has this strategy worked? What happens there has already been seen everywhere on the island: a crime occurs, it makes headlines and its streets are occupied by police officers. The drug business either moves from place to place or hides and then returns. A formula that has not changed much here or in the United States since President Richard Nixon declared the war on drugs in 1971.

See the following report and know the recommendation of experts to respond to this security crisis.

