Experts warn of surge in cases of invasive pneumococcal disease in 2023

The pandemic led to a sharp decline in cases of invasive pneumococcal disease in children under two years of age during 2020. However, with the end of non-pharmacological measures against COVID-19, the increase in cases returned to pre-pandemic levels. 2022. And only between 2022 and 2023 is serotype 3 seen to increase significantly in children, becoming dominant even in adults over 65 years of age.

The hospitalization rate for invasive pneumococcal disease in children up to 1 year was 18.6 cases per 10,000 inhabitants.

Studies show that the rate of hospitalization for this bacteria in children up to 1 year old was 18.6 cases per 10,000 inhabitants, decreasing with age until adolescence and increasing again with age until reaching 65.75. Went. Cases per 10,000 in people over 85 years of age.

In this scenario, and “Considering the evolutionary character of bacteria”Dr. Fernando Baquero Artigao, coordinator of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Unit of La Paz University Hospital in Madrid, believes “It is essential to have strong epidemiological surveillance systems to evaluate the most prevalent serotypes at all times and thus be able to modify strategies by incorporating vaccines that best respond to the needs of each moment”,

In Spain, the use of pneumococcal conjugate vaccines has contributed to a reduction in the incidence of vaccine serotypes that cause invasive and non-invasive diseases in both vaccinated and unvaccinated children and adults.

“Systematic vaccination against pneumococcus in children represents a before-and-after in reducing the burden of disease and the most severe cases. The most vulnerable are children under 5 years of age and especially those under 2 years of age. “The development of pneumococcal conjugate vaccines represents a great advance, as they provide more long-term protection and act on the nasopharynx of children, which is the main source of transmission of the disease.”Dr. Fernando Baquero Mochales, research professor in the field of biology and evolution of microorganisms at the Ramón y Cajal Institute for Health Research (IRYCIS) and the Microbiology Service of the Ramón y Cajal Hospital, explains.

One of the main pathologies caused by pneumococcus is pneumonia, a type of acute respiratory infection that affects the lungs and can be caused by viruses (flu, respiratory syncytial virus, rhinovirus, others), fungi or bacteria. In addition to pneumonia, pneumococcal disease can cause other conditions such as: otitis media, pneumococcal meningitis, and bacteremia and septicemia.