Experts warn that the repression by the State increases the resistance and demands of the citizens

Following the altercation between the Policeman and protesters in front of Strength thursday night, the potential result is expected to be an increase in resistance and demands from citizens on the streetanalyzed yesterday the sociologist and professor of Criminal Justice Jose Raul Cepeda.

“History shows that when the state increases repression, resistance also increases. I would expect prudence from the State to contain itself and avoid attacks like the one that the Police did yesterday (Thursday) to the protesters”, said Cepeda, a professor at the Interamerican University of Puerto Rico.

A call for a demonstration in front of La Fortaleza this afternoon, Saturday, at 5:00 pm, after Thursday’s events, has already gone viral on social networks.

“Contrary to what is expected, which is that it has a chilling effect on people, possibly it has the effect of upsetting people more. (…) The Constitution does not go out and applies to all citizens as long as they are alive, citizens with uniforms and without uniform, “said Cepeda.

The Police Commissioner, Antonio Lopez Figueroa, defended yesterday, at a press conference, the management of the agents to disperse the demonstration because they were responding to attacks against the Uniformed. He specified that five police officers were injured in the confrontation.

Authorities arrested four people, of whom two were released and cited for a later date.

Meanwhile, what most worries the executive director of Kilómetro Cero, Mari Mari Narváez, is that the trend in the demonstrations in recent years is that the Police are increasingly militarized.

In addition, he commented that there are lawsuits against the Uniformada that are still pending in court. He indicated that in the summer of 2019 there were many cases of abuse of police force.

“Here, you are protesting something of life and death. (…) We are already experiencing the energy crisis due to the hurricane maria (in 2017) and already this country lost more than 4,000 people due to the gross negligence of a government that failed to respond adequately. The energy crisis takes our lives,” said the human rights defender.

Arnold Claudiusformer federal monitor of the Puerto Rico Police, lamented that this incident steals attention from the movements against LUMA Energy.

In addition, he indicated that both the United States Department of Justice as the federal monitor they should take a close look at all these altercations. “I imagine that federal judge Francisco Besosa, who shared August 23 with all the area commanders, will also be pending,” he added.

“At the end of the day, this is not from the Police, it is the responsibility of the government that leads Puerto Rican society to a confrontation in this way that is not healthy for the people,” Claudio said.

violence against the press

In addition, photojournalists who were carrying out their work documenting the confrontation were affected in the middle of the incident. Several journalistic unions expressed themselves against the excessive use of force by the Uniformed.

One of the documented attacks occurred when an officer fired pepper spray at photojournalist Juan Costa, who works for Noticel, and other journalists who were covering the protest.

The organizations that expressed themselves were the Association of Journalists of Puerto Rico (Asppro), the Overseas Press Club (OPC), the Association of Photojournalists of Puerto Rico (AFPR) and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ).

“We must remember that these aggressions and violent acts by the Police are condemned by the police itself. Police Reform that said body fails to comply every time it brutally attacks both journalists and citizens in general,” he said. David Lamb Marketdirector of NAHJ Region 1.

Likewise, organizations in the United States have expressed themselves against the acts of the Police, such as LatinoJustice, who demanded an exhaustive investigation.

“The excessive force used by the police against Puerto Ricans who were exercising their legitimate rights to freedom of expression and assembly at a protest in San Juan on Thursday night is an outrage and is part of a pattern of unbridled behavior by the forces. of order on the island,” said lawyer Lía Fiol-Matta, from LatinoJustice.