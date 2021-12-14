Expired car tax? Here’s what the sting is

What happens if we forgot to pay the car tax? We will certainly face more or less steep penalties

The car tax is certainly among the regional taxes less loved by Italians. This tax must be paid annually on both passenger cars and motorcycles and its amount differs from region to region.

The stamp duty must be paid as soon as the car is registered and can be paid online, through bank and post office counters, at the ticket offices, in car practice agencies or at the various ACI delegations in the area. But what if do we forget to pay the car tax?

Expired car tax: all penalties

As mentioned, the car tax is a regional tax and incorporates the car tax, ie for the ownership of the vehicle, and the circulation tax. Payment must be made by the last day of the month following the expiration date; so if this falls on March 31, 2022, the stamp duty must be paid by April 30, 2022.

If the car tax is not paid within the terms indicated above, the owner of the vehicle will have to pay the default interest and related penalties. In this way we proceed with what is defined as “industrious repentance” and the delay in payment involves different penalties depending on the days of delay.

The sanction will be from 0.1% of the total cost of the stamp duty for each day of delay if this is the case more than 14 days; of1.5% if the delay is between fifteenth and thirtieth day from the deadline natural stamp. If, on the other hand, the payment is made between 30 and 90 days of delay, the penalty is1.67%; it will be instead of 3.75% in the case of longer delays to 90 days and within one year.

If the delay instead it exceeds a year it will no longer be possible to take advantage of the active repentance and the penalty for non-payment will be del 30% surcharge of the amount due in addition to an interest of 0.5% for each semester of delay in payment.

Finally, if the car tax is not paid for 3 consecutive years can even take the radiation of the vehicle from the Public Automobile Registry making it impossible for the vehicle to circulate. In that case the only way to be able to circulate again is to register the vehicle and pay the unpaid stamps with default.