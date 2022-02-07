Expired car tax, what are the penalties: we get to the radiation

In the case of an expired car tax, it is better for us to be in good standing as soon as possible, otherwise there are delays that become increasingly heavy.

Expired car tax, on January 31st the deadline with no more possibility of extension, outside the usual month of time, started. The penalties envisaged in this situation must then be taken into consideration, between the penalties envisaged and the interest on arrears.

The additional payments are gradually increasing depending on whether we do not pay the expired car tax, and will follow a scale of progressive increases. The control of the expired car tax is still up to you not to the policein the category, for example, of the dynamics that can occur at a roadblock.

In that case the carabinieri, brigade, police can ask us for a driving license and circulation documents. But as far as the expired car tax is concerned, it is the individual Regions that must provide for the checks, and the Revenue Agency. There are several payment methods available to comply.

Expired car tax, how much are the penalties and where to pay

For example, you can pay at the post office with a dedicated bulletin, from the tobacconist affiliated with the Itb bank and Lottomatica (with commissions of 1.50 and 1.87 euros respectively, ed), at ACI points and car practice agencies.

And also in the bank and through Poste Online after logging in with PosteID via your personal SPID. Below is the list of penalties provided for in detail:

0.1% of the car tax for each day of delay, up to 14 days after the deadline;

1.5% of the car tax with a delay in payment of between 15 and 30 days;

1.67% of the car tax with a delay in payment of between 31 and 90 days;

3.75% of the car tax with a delay in payment of more than 90 days and up to one year;

After a year interest starts at 30% with an additional 0.5% for each semester of delay. Finally, with a deadline that goes beyond three years, there is also a risk the radiation from the PRA of your vehicle.