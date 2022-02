Lazio have not yet managed to renew Luiz Felipe’s contract. A situation that is very similar to that of Stefan de Vrij, a few seasons ago, when the Dutchman – albeit a pivot of the Capitoline rearguard – eventually went to Inter, on a free transfer, with some problems resulting from the management of SEG, the agency who drew up the contract. It is another story that is very closely linked with that of the Italian-Brazilian who can be part of Roberto Mancini’s choices for the matches against Macedonia and, possibly, the final for the World Cup play-offs. Luiz Felipe will arrive as a Lazio player, but with some doubts about his next shirt.

Last offer of two million. The idea is to be able to reach an agreement, it is certain that after everything that has happened – that is the dialogues that have been going on without a construct for a few months – the feeling is that in reality there does not want to be a renewal, at least until the situation is fluid and the expressions of interest arrive. Inter are looking interested, as they did with de Vrij, even if they are not the only club to have declared themselves interested in his performances. In short, the next few weeks will be fundamental, even if the renewal does not seem so simple at the moment. Will the offer above 2 million be enough?