Expiring medicine was delivered to the Children’s Hospital

As always, those affected are the patients and in this specific case the children with cancer at the hospital Francisco de Icaza Bustamante of Guayaquil.

IESS hospitals buy expensive medicine Read more

After waiting for months for cytarabine, one of the most important drugs to treat certain types of leukemia, today the news is that the doses that entered the warehouse, on December 30, they are about to expire. The 210 units of cytarabine expire on May 27.

Being an antimetabolite, the substance slows or stops the growth of cancer cells in the body. “Not having it on time is playing with the children’s hope.” says Gustavo Dávila, national director of Youth Against Cancer, indignantly. “Patients are not cured with promises, patients are cured with treatments and medicines on time”.

Penalty fee According to Public Procurement, drugs must have an expiration date of more than one year. Failure to comply is fined up to $15,000.

The cytarabine that arrived at the Francisco de Icaza Bustamante hospital belongs to the list of 149 products for which the Ministry of Health disbursed $19.8 million, in his emergency plan to solve the shortage. Cytarabine alone cost $2,550.

They detect a compound in a plant that could counteract cancer cells Read more

The Public Company of the Technical University of Ambato, contracted by the Ministry of Health, acquired it in a centralized purchasing modality. In addition to the Children’s Hospital, other doses were distributed in the pediatric hospital Baca Ortiz, Eugenio Espejo Hospital and Gilbert Pontón Hospital.

Rafael Palacio, president of the Association of Parents of Children and Adolescents with Cancer, questions about the experience of the Public Company and about the transparency of the contracts, since the list of providers.

“It’s like the hardware store sells pharmacy stuff.” He assures that in the next few days he will present a protection action because of Of the 149 supplies purchased, only 43% of the medicine table is included for cancer patients.

On Friday, February 18, this newspaper requested an interview with the Ministry of Health, which is pending. Hours later, this entity published a statement in which it stated that the Ministry requested the restitution of the batch of medicines due to expire. Announced a “claim” to the Public Company and an investigation to find out the reasons for which “the management of that health home accepted that lot.”

Through documents, to which this newspaper accessed, it is detailed that a week before the statement, the manager of the Children’s Hospital, Eduardo Rivas, informed the zonal coordinator 8, Alexa Zambrano, about this problem and requested the withdrawal and restitution of cytarabine. Furthermore, in another letter he informed her that heThe Public Company sent 27,100 doses of letrozole, a drug used to treat breast cancer and menopause. Not being part of the needs of a children’s hospital, he asked for his retirement. When asked about the answer he received, he said that he was not authorized to speak.

For now, the only certainty is that the flaws in the hiring processes aggravate the wait for cancer patients.