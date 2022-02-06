Expiry of the car tax, is there an extension? Here is the decision

At the end of January, the calendar for the deadlines for the car tax started. No government extension upon its expiration

With the end of January, the first one also arrived official deadline for the payment of the car tax. There budget law in fact, it did not foresee any extensions as regards the payment of the car tax as it had happened last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The end of January therefore represents the official opening of the payments of the regional car tax, according to the deadlines set by the Highway Code. So let’s see who will have to pay the stamp duty, when and what are the penalties for non-payment.

Car tax, no extension on payment: deadlines and penalties

The payment of the stamp duty consists of both the automobile tax linked to the ownership of the vehicle than in the road tax which allows the car to circulate. The stamp duty is the responsibility of the regions and must be paid within the last day of the month following that of matriculation of the car. We remind you that the cost of the road tax is commensurate with the kilowatts of the car.

Those who do not pay stamp duty are likely to fall in sanctions more or less consistent or severe. For each day of delay e up to 14 days you will pay a penalty of 0.1%; from 15th to 30th day the penalty will be late 1.5%. You will pay the1.67% more in case the payment is made between 30 and 90 daysi of late and the 3.75% in case of delay longer than 90 days and within one year.

Passed the year the penalty for non-payment will be increased by 30% compared to the amount due in addition to the interest of 0.5% for each semester of delay. Maximum penalty if you exceed 3 years: in this case the PRA vehicle radiation making it impossible for the vehicle to circulate until new registration and payment of unpaid stamps.

I am instead exempt from payment those who have particular health problems, historic vehicles, cars for the transport of people with disabilities and those owned by people with disabilities who have the exemption from the Revenue Agency and the ACI.