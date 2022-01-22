Expiry of the car tax, no more extensions: there are a few days left

Situation of expiry of the car tax, the deadline by which to pay without incurring penalties is getting closer and closer. All you need to know.

Car tax deadline, pay attention to the date of January 31, 2022, which will represent precisely the deadline in which to be able to pay without incurring penalties. This is not a date that affects everyone but only those for whom the expiry of the car tax had already occurred in December 2021.

As usual, however, you have time until the entire month following when the property vehicle tax expires to complete the payment and be in good standing. From 2020 until the end of 2021 there had been extensions due to the effects unleashed by the pandemic.

Especially during the lockdown period, the competent authorities had granted postponements in relation to the various payments to be honored regarding the expiry of the car tax and beyond. But now every permit and every exemption has disappeared and you have to pay in order not to incur fines.

Car tax deadline, how to pay

The amount is variable and depends by the pollutant class of the reference vehicle as well as the power of the engine. It is possible to ascertain which class your car or moped is, with the attached power, by consulting the registration certificate.

The less a vehicle pollutes, the lower the average amount of the car tax. There are several ways to pay.

You can consult the ACI website and pay online or through a center affiliated with the Automobile Club Italia. Or download the specific F24 form from the Poste Italiane website or go to a counter, or pay with pagoPA.

For some there is an exemption

Another alternative is to pay what is due at a Lottomatica and Sisal point, and also through authorized ATMs in some regions. Then there are also the Satispay services and the IO app.

As for the exemptions, there is a 50% discount on the car tax for cars of historical interest manufactured between twenty and thirty years ago. Then the hybrid or electric cars bought in 2019 do not require any payment for the following three or five years (this changes from region to region, ed).

The exemption is also for vehicles that are used for the transport of disabled people suffering from serious conditions and which necessarily require accompaniment. The situations taken into consideration are blindness, deafness, mental or motor handicaps, inability to walk independently, amputations and more.