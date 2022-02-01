Expiry of the car tax: what happens if you don’t pay?

Let’s go back to talking about the most hated tax by Italians, namely the car tax, a tax payable on owning a vehicle.

How to know who is required to pay the car tax? Very simple. It will be enough to consult the Public Automobile Register (PRA).

Well, the car tax is managed at a regional or provincial level (in the autonomous provinces of Bolzano and Trento). The only difference is in Friuli Venezia Giulia and Sardinia where the car tax is collected directly by the Revenue Agency.

Well, why is this tax so hated?

Perhaps even more than the RAI fee, the car tax is hated by citizens because it is a tax payable on owning a car, regardless of whether it is being used or not.

But why are we here today talking about this tax? Well, yesterday was the deadline for paying the car tax!

Indeed, on January 31, 2022 we saw the deadline for paying the car tax. Many were already prepared for this as the Regions or Provinces had sent a communication to the home of those who should have made this payment.

But what happens if you don’t pay the car tax? Let’s find out in this article!

Car tax: what you need to know before starting?

Before talking about what happens when the car tax is not paid, it is necessary to take a small step back and talk about what the tax is.

Well, it is a tax that must be paid on the ownership of a vehicle, regardless of whether it is used or not.

In short, the car tax is so hated because it must also be paid by those who do not move their car or motor vehicle from the garage.

The same goes for those who live and work abroad but are in possession of a motor vehicle in Italy.

In short words: all those who own a vehicle are required to pay this tax.

Is the difference with insurance clear? The road tax is paid regardless of whether the vehicle is used or not.

However, some people are exempt from paying the car tax. Eg, if the car has been stolen, you are not required to pay the road tax (Luckily).

The same applies in case of disabilitytherefore the holders of Law 104 are not required to pay this tax on the possession of a motor vehicle.

Have we finished the list of exempt from paying the car tax? Obviously not.

Indeed, even those who are in possession of classic cars will not have to pay this tax.

Finally, according to the different regions, there are specific exemptions from payment reserved for certain categories of vehicles, such as those with electric motors.

Don’t forget the expiry date of the car tax: how can you remember it?

Like any self-respecting tax, even the car tax must be paid on a set date and, consequently, a non-payment leads to the accrual of interest.

Well, the deadline for paying the vehicle tax is the last day of the month following the registration of the vehicle.

A tip to never forget it? Mark it in red on your calendar, as you do for National Social Security deadlines after all.

But isn’t there a direct debit? Do I have to remember the expiry of the car tax?

Legitimate questions, no doubt about it. In fact, if you opt for a direct withdrawal from the current account, taxpayers would not risk forgetting to pay the car tax.

However, you should know that there are very few Regions that allow the car owner to pay by withdrawing from the current account.

Consequently, it is important to reiterate that it is necessary to remember the designated payment day, so as not to incur penalties.

As we also said in the introduction of this article, there are some Regions that send reminders to those who are close to paying, so as not to register any delay.

Unpaid car tax? What are the penalties!

What if I forget to pay the car tax? What if the date passes and I haven’t paid it yet? What if I have been unable to make the payment?

The reasons for non-payment of this tax (as for any tax) can be many, some legitimate, others less so.

However, we must keep in mind that a failure to pay the car tax brings with it penalties that we need to know.

Indeed, all those who do not pay the road tax on their vehicle by the deadline will have to pay a fine of 0.3%.

Is it over here? Obviously not. The bad news isn’t over yet.

Indeed, all those people who, for the most diverse reasons, have not paid the car tax, will also have to pay a fine by means of an industrious repentance.

But how long are these penalties? Let’s find out in the next paragraph.

Penalties and car tax: how much does a non-payment cost?

Failure to pay the car tax brings with it penalties that the taxpayer will necessarily have to pay.

But what are these figures? Well, in addition to the 0.3% late payment, based on the days of delay in payment we will proceed with the following penalties:

When a delay of between one and 14 days is registered, 0.1% of the stamp duty will be paid on each day of delay;

When the 14th and up to the thirtieth day is exceeded, the penalty will be 1.50%,

What happens if the delay is between thirty and ninety days? Well, the penalty will rise to 1.67%;

Finally, in the event of a delay of more than 90 days (but within a year) the percentage will rise to 3.75%.

Remember: after a year it will no longer be possible to resort to industrious repentance.

And what happens if you pass the year? Well, it is important to know that the penalty in this case is 30% on the amount of the car tax to which an interest of 0.5% is added every six months.

In addition to the car tax: don’t forget the inspection either!

In addition to the road tax, all owners of a motor vehicle must not forget another deadline: the inspection.

In fact, even in this case we are talking about an obligation for all those who are in possession of a motor vehicle that it could lead to the payment of very high fines.

Of course, we are certainly not claiming that anyone who doesn’t overhaul the vehicle is outlaw.

In fact, cases of involuntary forgetfulness can happen among the countless things to do every day. Precisely for this reason it is advisable to also mark the date of the car inspection on the calendar (in addition to that of the payment of the road tax, mind you).

However, there are also many cases of voluntary forgetfulness, also called phantom revision.

But who obliges us to carry out the revision? The answer is obvious, but it is not a “who” but a “what”. In fact, we refer to article 80 of the Highway Code which requires a periodic check on your vehicle.

Obviously, this check must be carried out through the authorized workshops or at the Civil Motorization.

Well, always remember that the inspection must be carried out after 4 years from the first registration and then every two years.

What to do if we realize that the car inspection has expired? Obviously, it will be necessary to book a revision in the authorized workshops or at the Civil Motorization.

This way you will avoid heavy penalties or legal problems.

For example, in the event of an accident you will have to pay a fine of between 169 and 679 euros. On the other hand, if after some time the revision is still not done, the figures would rise between 1975 and 7953 euros.