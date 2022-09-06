Explain advantages and disadvantages of reducing the dollar

Officials and businessmen explained the advantages and disadvantages of the reduction in the price of the dollar in relation to the stability of the economy Dominican.

On the one hand, the president of the National Council of Private Enterprise (Conep), Pedro Brachestated that for importers, the decline in the dollar represents “help”.

“Obviously it helps those who import raw materials to the Dominican Republic and has been the cause of inflation has not been higher and that the fuel has not risen more, we have to find a balance because I think they are going to begin to affect importing sectors, so I understand that we already have to look for a balance,” said Brache when approached by journalists.

On the other hand, the manager of the Reserve Bank (Banreservas) Samuel Pereyra, He explained that those who are currency producers could be affected by the decline in the US currency.

“There are sectors such as free zones, tourism, those that are generators of foreign currency, the appreciation of the peso can affect them, but this is a global situation; it is happening everywhere,” added Pereyra.

Both Pereyra and Brache agreed that the “appreciation of the Dominican peso”, in general, is a benefit for the national economy.

reduce prices

While, the member of the political leadership of the People’s Force, Rafael Paz, He stated that the Government must take advantage of the current circumstances to reduce the high prices of the products of the basic basket.

“I believe that what we should achieve in the short term is that these reductions in the dollar rate, together with the reduction that food products have experienced in international markets, such as edible oil and pasta, translate into prices in the Dominican Republic in the basic basket that today is around 42,500 pesos,” added Paz.

These statements were collected at the opening ceremony of the fifth version of the multisectoral trade exhibition HUB SD Camera 2022which is organized by the Santo Domingo Chamber of Commerce.