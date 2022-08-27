Explained final echoes of the Netflix miniseries, photo

Did you get it? “Echoes” is the drama and suspense miniseries starring the actress michelle monaghan has become one of the most popular productions of the moment, being part of the top 10 since its premiere in Netflix. That is why in this note The popular We explain who died and what happened at the end of the twins’ story.

Explained ending of “Echoes”

Spoiler alert. After discovering the best kept secrets of each of the twins and understanding the traumas they have had to go through after the death of their mother at home at the hands of their father and of their own free will, the outcome of this story can be understood and even He has left many questions among his followers. In the end it is known that the twin who was manipulated and who invented the robbery was Ginahad a kind and good personality, while Lenny It was quite the opposite and he wanted to keep his sister under his control, who decides to run away when she reunites with the love of her youth.

However, everything turns against him when Lenny realizes his plan and stops him from running away by killing Danny, who only asks him to get rid of his twin and be happy. Given this, and knowing that Leny saw how her mother died and was left with a lifelong trauma with the water or the bathtubs, Gina seeks to be free and jumps off a cliff into the sea. But, the story does not end there, because her body does not appear and everyone believes that she died, except for two cases in which in the Netflix miniseries it is hinted that she would be alive, one highlighting that she knows how to dive and that she could have survived and two her appearance at autograph signing Charliewho also fails to know if it is Lenny or Gina. Some time later it is known that he lives with one of the twins, but it is not known which of the two.

What is Netflix’s “Echoes” about?

As you know, the story unfolds based on the twins. Gina and Lenny, who have opposite lives and personalities, one resides in Los Angeles and works for a marketing company, while the other lives on a ranch where she cares for horses with her husband and daughter. However, both have a secret, because on each birthday, one assumes the life of the other and vice versa, until one of them disappears.

“For years, a pair of twins secretly exchanged lives. But when one of them disappears, their lives begin to fall apart,” dictates the synopsis of the miniseries that has captivated the thousands of followers on Netflix, and that leaves clues of a possible second season.