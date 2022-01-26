explained why Robert Pattinson’s costume also features eyeliner

The Batman has shown itself with a preview scene, and the expectation of fans for the cinecomics DC Films is skyrocketing: now, in a new promotional interview, the director and screenwriter Matt Reeves has resumed sponsoring his new film to be released in Italy from 3 March.

Speaking of the Batman costumeReeves recalled of the first time the star star Robert Pattinson was summoned to wear it. “Warner Brothers tells me, ‘Look, we’re not doing a new suit for an audition. But at the venue there will certainly be all the previous costumes, up to going back to that of Michael Keaton ‘. They assured me it was a common practice: they had also done it with Christian Bale, who auditioned in one of the original outfits from the previous films.“Reeves told Esquire UK. And despite the dress it wasn’t made for Robert Pattison’s staturethe director explained that once he put on the costume the actor began to feel in the role: “I don’t want to lie, it didn’t suit him! But, in that moment, he suited him. In a way, it was like transforming. Inside that costume, he began to feel the power of that character“.

Matt Reeves also commented the choice of black eyeliner makeup worn by Robert Pattinson: “You can’t wear a Batman hood and not mask your eyes like that. All Batmans have done it. But from the start, I loved the gesture of taking off the mask and showing the sweat and fatigue through the dripping of facial makeup. It gave me the idea of ​​the theatricality behind this characterIn short, an idea very similar to that of Todd Phillips’ Joker, to which this project was associated from the beginning in terms of tone and approach to the adaptation of the comics.

In the same interview, Matt Reeves defended the casting of Robert Pattinson, ruling that those who protested do not know the actor’s career after the Twilight saga.