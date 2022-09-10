Explanation as to why Jane Foster’s helmet in Thor 4 was CGI

Since yesterday it is already available on Disney +, Thor: Love and Thunder as well as the making of the film, and explains why Jane Foster’s helmet was made in CGI

Thor: Love and Thunder It’s already on Disney+ as well as an episode of Marvel Studios: Assembled focused on Taika Waititi’s film, providing insight into the filming process and featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the film, such as the why the case of Jane Foster the mighty Thor was made in CGI.

Why was the mighty Thor’s helmet made in CGI?

In the documentary, the producer of Thor: Love and ThunderBrad Winderbaum spoke about the decision to have the mighty Thor’s helmet done entirely in CGI. A choice that some fans criticized on social networks because it was too noticeable, some said that it resembled a snapchat filter, although it was not the only thing they messed with in terms of the film’s visual effects, another good example can be found at this link (spoiler alert). The producer explained in this way the reasons why they decided to do it this way and that they were not physical helmets as such:

“Those helmets are very well designed, but they are not always the most comfortable things in the world. Sometimes they are heavy, they change your posture. But if you can remove all of that and have a VFX artist put it in later, then that’s what you do. Our CGI artists have gotten so good at creating reflective surfaces like the helmet, it actually helps us from a performance standpoint.”

Costume designer Mayes C. Rubeo also discussed ideas for the helmet. and said it was inspired by “old comics”:

“With the helmet that we have, we went back to the old comics and gave it that vintage feel. And we adapted it to Natalie Portman’s beautiful face, but we didn’t want to hide her eyes and her features too much. It is very easy not to lose her because she is unique.”

Thor: Love and Thunder Official Synopsis

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie queen (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields her magical hammer, Mjolnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher God’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Directed by Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows, Jojo Rabbit) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum.

You can currently watch the movie on Disney + with your subscription.