“Exploited and ignored by institutions” Nurses go on strike after 23 months of pandemic

After 23 months of the pandemic, nurses cross their arms. The national strike called by Nursind will take place on Friday 28 January. In the Marche region they will take to the square in Ancona in Piazza Cavour from 10 to 11.30.

January 25, 2022 – 10:32 am –

After 23 months of the pandemic, nurses cross their arms. The national strike called by Nursind will take place on Friday 28 January. In the Marche region they will take to the square in Ancona in Piazza Cavour from 10 to 11.30.

“The responsibility for this strike is due to the irresponsibility of a political class and regional institutions – reads a note from the Nursind – To be close to the citizens, nurses have sacrificed themselves up to now, they have never spared themselves to guarantee assistance to those who were ill. The category is under stress and attacks and violence against health personnel continue, which remains the first front faced by citizens in search of answers, but now these episodes of violence are no longer news.

Nurses have given up on holidays, permits, supporting exaggerated shifts to ensure open and reorganized services and departments overnight.

At the same time they continued to ask for concrete support from the executive, even a small gesture that could give them the strength to continue, not to give up and to grit their teeth again. No answers came. We are sure that the citizens will understand that we have every valid reason for a strike even now. And if there are any inconveniences, we hope that the citizens understand that they must not blame the nurses who strike to guarantee the health of the citizen ».

The union recalls having asked the institutions for emergency plans to be programmed in the phase in which infections were low, to work for the strengthening of staff and plans and economic resources to be activated in the event of a resurgence of the pandemic. «All the institutions have ignored us – they continue – from the central government to the regional institutions they have not received our cry of pain launched in these very long 24 months. The refusal to approve the payment of the specific allowance in maneuvering is proof of this. A slap in the face to the nurses. The applause and the pats on the back are nice but they end soon ».

Nursind says enough is enough and once again turns to the national and regional governments. “The sick have the right to be assisted in an optimal manner, not by nurses exhausted by exhausting shifts, who have not had holidays or rests, who for two years have been jumping through hoops to try to plug the shortages of staff aggravated by the lack of replacement of staff exonerated or suspended. Politics must solve this problem in a structural way. Citizens can rest assured, all essential and urgent services will be guaranteed. We ask citizens to join the protest, to make their voices heard alongside those of the nurses. It is not right that only a professional category, however crucial in keeping the NHS in place, is called upon to resolve shortcomings and gaps with their sense of duty. So it doesn’t work. Political decision makers also have to take their own. Not in words. Concrete facts are needed. Being present on the 28th in the square, refraining from non-urgent activities, means giving dignity to our profession but fundamentally it means continuing to guarantee our rights and those of patients “.





