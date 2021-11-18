Exploited and insulted, the judges agree with 10 riders. Uber Italia will have to pay salaries and allowances but the company is evaluating the appeal

The cyclofattorini of Uber Eats are entitled to the recognition of the employment relationship: it is the sense of a sentence with which the labor court of Turin sentenced Uber Italy, at the end of a lawsuit brought by 10 riders. To the plaintiffs, who worked for Uber Italy through the company Flash Road City, the company will then have to pay the salary for the activity carried out in addition to the related indemnities. The Judges they did not acknowledge the damage for failure to apply security measures and the failure to respect privacy. On the matter is also underway in Milan criminal prosecution for illegal hiring. An exclusive audio de Ilfattoquotidiano.it of May 2020 had documented the threats and insulting tones with which one of the administrators Flash Road City sent in the internal chats of Uber cyclists in Turin.

See also Caporalato on the riders, the message in the messenger chat: “You as children. If you don’t answer, we’ll take your money away ”. EXCLUSIVE AUDIO

In their various judicial initiatives, the plaintiffs (often recruited foreigners in reception centers) claimed they were paid three euros per delivery, subject to work rhythms “Exhausting”, fined without real justification. “We were working – explains Ansa after the sentence a cyclofattorino, 21-year-old of Nigerian descent – in any condition, under the rain, in the cold, but without insurance and without protection. If an accident happened and the company was called, no answers were received. Now I am very happy with this court decision ”.

“Justice of one was done working condition beyond any parameter which casts shame on our country, ”the lawyer said after the sentence Giulia Druette, who assisted the applicants together with his colleague Sergio Bonetto. “From the papers of the criminal investigation in Milan – he underlines – it emerged that the riders were referred to with terms such as ‘lousy’ or ‘smelly homeless’. Now we will see how the process goes. But from the point of view of the job classification it seems clear to me, given that we were talking about events that still took place in 2020, that the situation, despite the 2019 decree law, cannot be said to be resolved. The wound must be healed “.

“Today’s decision is about a past and very specific situation, which involves a delivery company with whom we have collaborated until 2019; we have since stopped working with them and more generally with delivery companies, ”he said Uber Italy. . “From 2020 we have revised and strengthened our processes – added the company – introducing a series of changes to provide independent couriers with a safe working environment, rewarding and flexible. We are waiting to receive the reasons for the sentence after which we will evaluate the opportunity to appeal “