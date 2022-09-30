Explora Journeys presents its wellness program “Ocean Wellness”

Ocean Wellness offers a series of experiences away from the madding crowd. EXPLORA I passengers will be able to immerse themselves in tranquility, in harmony with the rhythm of the ocean. Using a holistic approach, the experiences address aspects such as sleep, relaxation, mindfulness, energy, and immune system support.

The ship has more than 1,000 square meters dedicated to a luxurious spa, indoor and outdoor wellness areas, modern fitness facilities, outdoor sports court and athletics track.

“The Ocean Wellness philosophy is deeply rooted in the origins of Explora Journeys,” says Julanda Marais, Senior Lead, Spa Operations at Explora Journeys. “We have long understood the powerful effect of water and waves on the body, mind and soul. This is the inspiration for Ocean Wellness. We want to give our passengers a feeling of refined simplicity, relaxed luxury and complete mental and physical recovery.”

Neuroscience has shown that the ocean calms the mind, revitalizes the body and strengthens the immune system. Instead of the relentless demands of everyday life, passengers explore new destinations and cultures, spend free time with fellow travelers, bond with like-minded people and reconnect with what matters. And when the pace slows, self-discovery and healing can begin. It is what has been baptized as “Ocean State of Mind”.

A set of experiences, programs and spaces designed to enhance the influence of the ocean on well-being help passengers achieve inner and outer calm. From sleep to nutrition, a number of initiatives have been selected to ensure passengers feel refreshed during their journey and after disembarking.

OCEAN WELLNESS – THE SPA

A place to calm down and regain strength, or simply a haven to pamper yourself: Ocean Wellness – More than 700 square meters of surface area dedicated to treatments and wellness facilities, with a single goal: to do everything possible to help passengers to truly unwind and relax.

• Treatment Rooms – There are 11 treatment rooms, including two private Spa Suites with their own outdoor relaxation area; one double and seven single treatment rooms; an additional treatment room dedicated to specialized Medi-Luxe treatments from Dr. LEVY Switzerland; and an outside space where passengers can relax.

• Beauty studio, from hairdressing and barbering sessions in the beauty salon to bespoke manicure and pedicure treatments in the nail salon.

• Sensory therapeutic circuit: hydrotherapy pool, steam bath, Finnish sauna, salt cave, experience shower, ice waterfall and heated marble loungers.

OUR ASSOCIATED BRANDS: SPA AND BEAUTY

A number of partner brands have been carefully chosen to provide passengers with the benefits of Ocean Wellness. In the Spa, only sustainable products are used that contain first-class active ingredients with high concentrations of botanical, marine and biological extracts.

Dr LEVY Switzerland is the world’s first range of cosmeceutical products that have been shown to stimulate the body’s source of collagen production. This process has the effect of reversing the aging of the skin, by protecting, nourishing and awakening the regeneration mechanism of this organ.

Aromatherapy Associates is a British luxury wellness brand that harnesses the powers of the finest natural ingredients, purest extracts and essential oils in its award-winning products and treatments. It provides a series of therapies that naturally promote better sleep, reduce stress, restore energy and increase confidence.

The Tides Wellness is the antidote to a hectic life, with 100% natural ingredients. Its objective is to synchronize the body and the brain through advanced techniques that are inspired by the rhythm of the tides, the seasons, the influence of the elements and their collective effect on our well-being.

OCEAN WELLNESS-FITNESS

With 227 square meters of indoor space and more than 64 square meters of outdoor fitness facilities, Ocean Wellness – Fitness also offers a sports court for playing half-court basketball, as well as a panoramic running track and a touchtennis court. .

OUR ASSOCIATED BRAND: FITNESS – TECHNOGYM

To provide passengers with an incredible wellness and fitness experience on board, Explora Journeys has partnered with Technogym, a leading global brand of digital fitness, sport, health and wellness products and technologies. Technogym’s smart and connected equipment features the most innovative biomechanics and digital technologies.

Technogym’s personalized fitness programs are tailored to the needs of each client. The outdoor deck facilities include a rowing machine, stationary bikes, as well as other first class training equipment in all areas of Ocean Wellness – Fitness.

• Fitness center: training routines are offered.

• Fitness studio: classes specially designed by Technogym for travel.

• Outdoor Fitness: for individual training sessions.

• Athletics track: 250 m track with views of the ocean.

• Sports court: to practice touchtennis, half-court basketball or yoga rituals.

• Training in the suite: possibility of exercising in their suites facing the sea or on their terraces, helped by a virtual trainer.

OCEAN WELLNESS – WELLNESS

EXPLORA I passengers have the opportunity to further enhance their wellness with tailored wellness consultations and programs, ranging from sleep and immune system support to nutrition.

Yoga

Travelers have at their disposal a series of programs designed to combat physical and mental stress.

• Yoga Programs – Options include power classes to regain stamina and strength; sleep yoga to induce deep sleep; relaxation yoga to revive a sense of self-esteem; mindfulness yoga to focus the body and mind with meditation; and immune-boosting yoga to support health and reduce anxiety through pranayama breathing techniques.