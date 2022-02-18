Explore how the video game industry has transformed in recent years

In recent years, technology has made us completely reimagine video games, making them increasingly interesting, complex and with better graphics, to the point that it is difficult for us to distinguish reality from virtual. We have come a long way from the legendary arcade games, like Pac Man and Tetrisup to the extraordinary virtual reality video games, so we don’t want to miss the opportunity to recall the best advances in this industry.

Source: pixabay

deep plots

Nowadays, games are not just for playing, they tell a story almost as extensive as that of any movie. We see how the protagonists develop and grow as the game evolves. A clear example of this is the video game saga Horizon which began in 2017 and recently released its latest version Horizon Forbidden West, and with it, a cinematic trailer. In this we can have a clearer idea of ​​the new challenges that the protagonist Aloy will face, who now heads towards the dangerous west while she reflects on the teachings that Rost left her.

Horizon is not the only case of this. Even other types of games with less developed plots have undergone a huge change in their plots. Online games like poker, black Jack and slots also present a wide variety of themes to make the games more interesting; in fact, on casino platforms on-line we can find movie-inspired slots like Rocky and Gladiator for the player to experience the game in a completely different way. Even fighting games like Call of Duty They have made an effort to make interesting plots beyond the fights themselves, presenting stories of zombies, battles, wars and even ghosts. Something similar happens with sports games. Video games like FIFA have focused on developing the types of tournaments and championships, as well as the “footballers” that you can choose from so that each match is as exciting as a real one.

Source: pixabay

Virtual and augmented reality

More and more video games incorporate virtual reality versions, offering the player an immersive experience and a completely different way of experiencing the game. Thanks to modern headsets and virtual reality glasses, to smartphones and consoles, gamers they can enjoy their favorite games like never before, live and direct. Some of the most popular games among fans of this modality are Resident Evil 4, Beat Saber, A Township Tale, but this year one is launched that has all the players waiting: hubris, it is an action and adventure game that offers a complete reality experience, since the player can climb, jump and swim. This features some of the most immersive graphics in the industry and players will have to use all their skills to survive the mysterious planet from the fictional universe of hubris.

Games have come a long way since their inception and technology has transformed the way we experience them. From video games with plots worthy of a movie, to immersive games that make us live another reality, we hope to continue to amaze us with the wonders that are to come for new games in the coming years.