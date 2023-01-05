Explore the USG Ishimura and discover all the horrors hidden in this trilogy of games available on Game Pass

Name USG Ishimura It has become synonymous with terror and excellence in equal parts. Thousands of players over the years have stepped inside the ship and suffered the consequences of their curiosity: they were never the same again.

The service Microsoft Game Pass hides the Dead Space trilogy, a series of Electronic Arts games that completely revolutionized the survival horror genre. Not all, rather the first. The second and third installments were somewhat distorted, but they are enjoyable.

Dead Space Remake launches on January 27, 2023. You could say it’s just around the corner. EA Motive has completely redone Dead Space (2008), being very faithful to the original work and adding elements that technology did not allow then, graphical, performance and mechanical improvements, more content and more.

Dead Space (2008) It is considered as one of the best survival horror games and a cult game. It is an essential stop. The HUD is completely integrated into the gameplay through Isaac’s suit, the game rhythm (tension-safe zones) is simply perfect and both the combats and the puzzles are very original. Even today it looks good.

Dead Space 2 and 3 continue the story of the protagonist, although they take place in the sprawl space station (Titan, moon of Saturn) and on the ice planet Tau Volantis respectively. They are not bad games, but they certainly deviated from the first one and were more focused on action.

In any case, I can’t think of a better preparation for Dead Space Remake than playing the original Dead Space trilogy. Also, this will allow you to better appreciate the work of EA Motive and all the changes.