Explorer by Lufthansa Technik is born, a flying yacht

A new frontier of tourism is about to be born, Explorer by Lufthansa Technik, a provider of aircraft maintenance services and a subsidiary of Lufthansa, the largest German airline and the world’s third largest airline.

A kind of high-end land-based super yacht or camper, integrating a five-star cabin inspired by a hotel but on a long-haul plane. Basically, if it takes days, weeks or months for a yacht or camper to travel across different parts of the world, the Lufthansa Explorer would do it in just a few hours.

A very ambitious project that sees the luxury of a super yacht and the speed of an airplane in the same product. Billionaires will be able to enjoy a new jewel, capable of taking them from one part of the globe to another in a short time and enjoying the most luxurious options of the moment, all aboard an aircraft worth 325 million dollars and built using as base a Airbus A330 wide-body, even if he has practically nothing left of the airliner.

The aircraft is also appreciated for its sleeping cabins, real five-star hotel rooms. There is certainly no lack of a bar, as well as a dining area, offices and a sort of conference room. But not only that, in the rear area of ​​the plane there is also a wellness area with a multifunction room which, if things really get bad, can be transformed into a hospital room.

Designed to accommodate 8 to 12 people, Explorer also boasts other super luxurious comforts: it is possible, for example, to take cars and off-road vehicles on board. And when the Explorer is stationary at the airport, there’s even the option to take advantage of a balcony overlooking the runway.

The project was officially presented to Dubai Airshow and Monaco Yacht Show. “Explorer yachts, also called expedition yachts, are a growing category for long-range travel”- explained Wieland Timm of Lufthansa Technik.

Also adding: “unlike a yacht our Explorer plane allows passengers to travel to the other side of the globe in hours and set up their own individual base camp for further activities“.

However, since it is a concept, it is not clear when and if the project will ever see the light, but Lufthansa has nevertheless made it known that in the future it will deepen the transport characteristics of the Explorer vehicles, presenting a mobility lounge that it is planning in collaboration with the vehicle interior designer Brabus.