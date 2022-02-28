Exploring Weeping Peninsula 100% in Elden Ring

After exploring the western Necrolimbo and also the eastern area, it is time to do the same with the southern region of the Necrolimbo, the Weeping Peninsula, to completely clear all this first map that Elden Ring makes us explore. Starts at South of Argheel Pondin the southern part of West Necrolimbo, and cross the bridge to the south.

sacrificial bridge

The bridge itself appears on the map marked with this name. Be very careful with the ballista at the south end, it can easily take you ahead… but also the enemies. They are just a handful of soldiers. Don’t forget to take the stone sword key on the south side, before finishing the bridge. With this, right now you should have 2.

You have a Grace place just off the bridgeslightly west.

irina

We don’t have the map yetso we can only see very basic paths. Follow the path south of the bridge and give with irina. He talks to her and accept the letter.

The map of the Weeping Peninsula

follow south by the way. you will find the morning star weapon in the wrecked cart, next to the ogre. Then continue south, you can get past the enemies if you want, really. Going up the hill you will find a bug, kill him and you will get Ash of War Mighty Shot. Along the way you will see the Resting place Morne castle wall, activate it. The goal is the obelisk further southwhere you will find the map of the area, which will greatly facilitate us to explore.

Oh, try not to follow the path south because… well, honestly, when you go to get the map, you’ll see for yourself.

nomadic trader

find the seller next to the Place of grace Wall of the castle of Morne. Be sure to buy his Stone Blade Key.

Glade hit by meteors

Let’s start going northeast to activate this Place of Grace.

Impaler Catacombs

From the previous Place of grace, we will go northeast, in the direction of the coast. You will see the cave entrance on the left hand side.

Is a gargoyle dungeon, so watch the corners. When you get to the area of ​​the floor that rises and the spikes on the ceiling, what you should do is let the floor rise and take a step back, to sneak under the floor. From there you will reach the end, in this section you should find the Talking Head: “Help Please”. He activates the lever and goes for the boss, who is again the Golden Tree Funeral Guard Dog, supported this time by a couple of gargoyles. drop the demihuman ashes when dying

Stone Keyblade on the North Shore

let’s catch one stone sword key in the highest area of ​​the north coast. go from the Meteor-impacted glade to the north. When you reach the point we indicate, you will see a chair with a body and the object.

tower of oridys

This place is at south of Grace Place Glade impacted by meteors.

When you arrive, you will see a magic barrier at the door. Read the book at the bottom of the stairs, he tells you to look for some animals and kill them. This last thing the book does not say, I tell you. Is about three turtles, the first one is near the stairs, the second one is just to the left of the stairs (look in the bushes), and to find the third one, go west to a small pool at the foot of the tower. This last turtle is invisiblebut you will see the trail it leaves in the water.

Enter the building and climb to the top to get your prize: a memory stone.

Callu Baptistery

To the west of the wall we have a grove with a village small, the goal is to enter the church, the Baptistery of Callu.

The area is full of zombie villagers and ratsin addition to a huge giant rat. Quicir, MORE GIANT than these giant rats. Kill all the bugs to collect the flame of madness and one holy tear at the foot of the statue.

the sick village

We are going straight north from the Baptistery of Callu to reach the rural core of the village, it is only a few steps away.

Eliminate the villagers and rats. In the remains of the houses around the bonfire you will find the Wooden shield with flame blazon and a handful of common objects.

South of the beam tower

to get here, don’t go northeast from the village, there is a precipice. Instead, go to southwest from the Bridge of Sacrifice and then east when you are in the forest. Thus you will reach this Place of grace easily.

Forest Beam Tower

Go north from the south of the beam tower and you’ll see it from afar.

eye because the hill is full of poisonous plants, they will open when you get close to them or shoot an arrow at them. There are also some demihumans and dogs. For climb the tower, do it by the broken wall, you can climb by jumping. At the top of the structure you will find a zombie, a giant ballista and a chest with a hand ballista.

underground cave

If you go to the north shore areayou will see that there are several points by which you can hang down from the ledge, especially one that is just northwest of the Beam Tower (beware, you will have to take a detour to get down). Follow the cliff face west to find the cave entrance and the corresponding Place of Grace.

Be careful when entering: the first chest is a trapthe ground will give way and you will fall into a rat area.

After killing the bug, take the Trina Lily body and get out of here.

[En construccin]