Explosion in a hotel in Cuba | One injured succumbs to his injuries, new death toll of 46

(Havana) A man seriously injured in the accidental explosion that blew up a luxury hotel in central Havana on May 6 has died of his injuries, bringing the death toll to 46, the Cuban Ministry of Health said on Friday. Health.

This new death comes as the country began a national mourning at dawn on Friday which will end on Saturday at midnight. A night vigil is scheduled for Friday in front of the Saratoga Hotel.

The toll of the accident is 46 dead, including four children, a pregnant woman and a 29-year-old Spanish tourist.

On Thursday, firefighters announced the discovery of the body of the last missing person in the rubble of the hotel, several floors of which were destroyed by an explosion when a tanker truck was supplying it with gas.

Nine adults, three in serious condition, and four children, two of whom are also in serious condition, are still in hospital; 40 other less seriously injured people were able to return to their homes.

The Saratoga, known for hosting several celebrities in recent years including Mick Jagger, Beyoncé and Madonna, had been closed for two years due to the pandemic and was preparing to reopen to the public on May 10 after renovations.

Built in 1880 to house shops, the building was transformed into a hotel in 1933 and became a luxury establishment in 2005.