Explosion in front of a hospital in Liverpool, 3 arrested for terrorism

LONDON. Three young men aged 29, 26 and 21 were arrested by police in Liverpool for violating the British Terrorism Act in connection with the explosion of a bomb that left one dead and one injured in the afternoon. The blast hit a taxi in front of the Liverpool Women’s Hospital in the English city. The Merseyside Police had initially excluded a political or religious terrorist matrix, and for now it continues to remain cautious on the investigative trail by merely saying that it is “open” to various options. The crime of terrorism is however contested for the modality of the ambush.

Priti Patel, Minister of the Interior of the British government of Boris Johnson, said she was “constantly updated on the horrible episode that took place at the Liverpool Women’s Hospital”, but she did not think about the potential motive for the incident either. “The police and emergency services are working hard to determine what happened and we must give them the time and space they need” to investigate, he cut short. The explosion occurred just before noon, according to the latest information, but the news spread later. It caused a fire in the taxi, and it was the fire that killed a passenger and injured the driver, whose life does not appear in danger at the moment.

While another person appears to have managed to get away from the vehicle before the flames spread. Meanwhile, the hospital and the surrounding area remain cordoned off, with a strong presence of police and firefighters. A Merseyside Police executive specified that the victim – a man – is being identified and that access to the hospital remains “restricted until further notice”. He also called on citizens to be “calm, but alert”. “The incident”, as it is defined by the investigators, has not yet been declared of a terrorist nature as regards the matrix. But for the dynamics and the use of explosives, the coordination of the investigation was still entrusted to counter-terrorism. “Let’s investigate with an open mind” on the motive and circumstances of the affair, said a spokesman in the afternoon.