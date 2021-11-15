Explosion in Liverpool, investigated for terrorism. Cobra Committee raises the alert in the UK: “Highly probable attacks”

UK terrorism alert, after yesterday a taxi exploded in front of the Women Hospital causing the death of the attacker, aboard the car as a passenger, and the injury of the driver who managed to get out of the vehicle in time and block the kamikaze inside. The Cobra emergency committee, called today in London under the presidency of the premier Boris Johnson, has terrorism alert in the UK has been raised. In fact, the threat passes from “substantial” to “highly probable”. In its investigations, the police are following the very trail of terrorism, even if the motive for the gesture and the possible links with criminal organizations have not yet been clarified. In the meantime, however, the fourth arrest among possible supporters of the man who blew himself up inside the car. The British “will not be intimidated” by terrorism, Johnson said, reacting on the sidelines of a briefing on Covid vaccines. Downing Street.

The indication of the Cobra committee came from Joint Terrorism Analysis Center, he explained to reporters Priti Patel, Minister of the Interior. The decision is linked to the fact that in the last month there have been two attacks for which a terrorist matrix has been indicated: the killing in October in southern England of David Amess, deputy of the Tory majority in the House of Commons stabbed to death while receiving his constituents from a young British of Somali descent, pointed out by the investigation as a lone wolf, and this last episode. “The JTAC has now raised the threat level (related to terrorism) from ‘substantial’ to ‘serious’ because yesterday’s was the second incident in a month,” Patel said.

Russ Jackson, the head of counterterrorism, said that a “rudimentary” device exploded and specified that the motive of those who made it “has yet to be understood. However, he did not rule out that the goal could be one of the commemorations of Remembrance Day, an anniversary in which the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth countries remember the war dead, which was taking place just yesterday morning not far from the Liverpool Women’s Hospital. “We are aware of the fact that there were Remembrance Day events taking place nearby, we cannot at the moment draw conclusions, but it is a line of investigation that we are following”, he limited himself to saying about it.

The only victim turns out to be the suspected bomber, while the injured, not in serious condition, is the taxi driver David Perry who – noticing some strange maneuver of his passenger – stopped the vehicle, getting out and locking the doors just before the explosion. For this Perry has been called a hero from both the tabloids and the mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson.

As for the investigations, the fourth arrest in the last few hours stands out, in addition to yesterday’s three, against alleged accomplices or supporters of the suspected dead bomber. Among other things, the agents searched last night – as part of an operation conducted by special units – a house in the English city where it is believed that the explosives may have been prepared and stored. Those arrested are accused of violating UK terrorism law (Terrorism Act).

See also Liverpool, car blown up in front of the Women’s hospital: in a video the moment of the explosion and the escape of the taxi driver

The moments of the attack are visible in a defined video “shocking” by the British media, performed by a CCTV camera. The vehicle swerves towards the entrance to the Liverpool Women’s Hospital and then stops a few meters from the reception. Then there is an explosion inside the taxi: a cloud of white smoke is released from the cockpit into the air as debris spreads around. Some witnesses rush to the taxi when black smoke begins to develop. You see the taxi driver, David Perry, who gets stunned from the car and runs away.