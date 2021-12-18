Explosion of excitement on Fortnite: The Rock is here
The Chapter 2 from Fortnite officially ended with an in-game event in which all fans were able to participate, witnessing the spectacular images that mark the beginning of something new.
A gash was opened in the sky, and one fleet of UFOs has invaded the game space, forcing players to arm themselves in a hurry to take down as many ships as possible.
The digital cube that surrounded the map has been shattered and from here continuous scenes have pre-announced what will happen and what will be available with the Chapter 3.
With a sudden entrance on the scene we see a new character, whose face belongs to a well-known and appreciated personality in the world of entertainment. Let’s talk about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the appearance of which confirms the previous rumors circulated, as The foundation will actively participate in the activities of the player in the next future.
The foundation and the leader of the Seven and we first saw it appear in the Final Zero Crisis event in Season 6 of Chapter 2, where it sealed itself into Zero Point to stabilize it. He therefore knows a lot of information about the Zero Point and the Cube, but the reasons behind his action are still not entirely clear.
With a map completely upside down is one tsunami that invests everything, the moment of inactivity begins with a last image: your lifeless character on a piece of wood surrounded only by water.