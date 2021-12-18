Explosion of excitement on Fortnite: The Rock is here

The Chapter 2 from Fortnite officially ended with an in-game event in which all fans were able to participate, witnessing the spectacular images that mark the beginning of something new.

A gash was opened in the sky, and one fleet of UFOs has invaded the game space, forcing players to arm themselves in a hurry to take down as many ships as possible.

The digital cube that surrounded the map has been shattered and from here continuous scenes have pre-announced what will happen and what will be available with the Chapter 3.