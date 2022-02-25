Explosions are heard in Kiev, capital of Ukraine, due to the invasion of Russia

Kyiv, Ukraine — Russia’s offensive on Ukraine reached the outskirts of the capital on Friday after launching airstrikes on cities and military bases and entering the country from three sides in an invasion that could rewrite the post-Cold War global security order. .

The sound of explosions rocked Kiev before dawn (Ukrainian time) and later shots were heard near the government quarter, as Western leaders called an emergency meeting and Ukraine’s president was asking for international help to stop an attack that could topple his democratically elected government, cause a large number of victims and cause damage to the world economy.

Among signs that the Ukrainian capital was under increasing threat, the military said on Friday that a group of Russian spies and saboteurs were seen in a district of the city about 5 kilometers (3 miles) north of the center. Earlier, the army reported that Moscow forces had seized two Ukrainian military vehicles and some uniforms, and were seen heading into the city to try to infiltrate by posing as locals.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Kiev “could very well come under siege” in what Washington officials believe is a brazen attempt by Russian President Vladimir Putin to install his own regime.

Authorities detain an anti-Putin protester in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod on February 24, 2022. (The Associated Press)

World leaders have described Vladimir Putin’s actions as “barbaric”. (Seth Wenig)

President Joe Biden announced more sanctions against Russia after the start of the invasion of Ukraine. (The Associated Press)

The aggression, anticipated for weeks by the United States and its Western allies, is the largest ground war in Europe since World War II. After weeks of denying that he was planning an invasion, the autocratic Putin launched his attack on a country that has leaned increasingly toward Western democracy and moved away from Moscow’s orbit.

With his power increasingly in question, President Volodymyr Zelensky asked world leaders for even tougher sanctions than those imposed by allies and for defense assistance.

“If you don’t help us now, if you don’t offer powerful help to Ukraine, tomorrow the war will knock on your door,” affirmed the president, who cut diplomatic ties with Moscow, declared martial law and ordered a total mobilization of the army for the next 90 days.

As air-raid sirens sounded in Kiev early Friday morning, guests at a city center hotel were herded into a makeshift basement shelter lined with stacks of mattresses and water bottles. The workers, all local college students, served customers tea and biscuits. Some people went out to a patio to smoke or get some fresh air.

“We are all scared and worried. We don’t know what to do, what’s going to happen in a few days,” said one of the employees, 20-year-old Lucy Vashaka.

The invasion began early Thursday with a series of missile strikes, many targeting key government and military installations, immediately followed by a three-pronged ground assault. According to Ukrainian and US officials, Moscow’s forces were attacking from the east towards Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city; from the southern region of Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, and from Belarus to the north.

Ukrainian authorities said on Thursday they had lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the site of the world’s worst nuclear plant disaster.

In a video address, Zelensky announced the death of 137 “heroes”, including 10 military officers, and that another 316 people had been injured. Among the dead were all the border guards on Snake Island in the Odessa region, which was taken over by the Russians.

He concluded an emotional speech by saying that “the fate of the country depends entirely on our army, on the security forces, on all of our defenders.”

His US counterpart, Joe Biden, was scheduled to meet with other NATO leaders early Friday in what the White House described as an “extraordinary virtual summit” to discuss the situation in Ukraine.