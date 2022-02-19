Explosions, blackouts, fear and the probable pretext of Russia to cross the border – El Financiero

Hundreds of shells exploded in the front lines of eastern Ukraine in a single daywhile drones monitoring a fragile ceasefire lost their bearings as the GPS signal they rely on was disrupted and the cell phone network blacked out.

In a strip of land where pro-Russian separatists have been fighting Ukrainian government forces for years, a group of international peacekeepers reported more than 500 explosions in 24 hours which ended Thursday at noon, four times more than on an average day in the previous month.

As the world turns its attention to Russian troops near the Ukrainian border for signs they are preparing to invade, Western officials warn the spark could come from the East: The United States has said that the latent conflict there could serve as a pretext for Russia to rush across the border.

The explosions gradually died down throughout the day, but by then the village of Stanytsia She had suffered more than others. A shell blew a hole in the wall of a kindergarten and soccer balls flew from the shelves as the day began. Others opened holes in the patio and broke the windows of neighboring houses.

“We heard noises of breaking glass. The children were very scared. Some burst into tears immediately and the explosions continued for 20 minutes.”, affirmed Olena Yaryna, the director of the school.

In the neighboring house of Valentyna Melnychenko, her entrance and living room filled with smoke. “I turned off the television and there were seven more explosions and then it was over”, he said as he surveyed the damage on the street.

Three people were injured and half the village was left without electricity.. Oleksandr Pavliuk, a major in the Ukrainian army, said the explosions were intended to provoke a response and ultimately a counter-response, as the United States warns. Russia denies having plans to attack.

“Our task is to control this abnormal situation in order to avoid a pretext for escalation,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Friday.

The electronic interference continued into the night, when the cell phone network in Luhansk was down for hours for the second night in a row.