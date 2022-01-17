Explosions in Abu Dhabi, the Houthis claim the attack – Middle East

A drone air strike attributed to pro-Iranian Huthi Yemeni insurgents caused a series of explosions and a fire in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates. The pan-Arab-Saudi TV al Arabiya reports. Saudi Arabia and the Emirates are rivals of Houthi insurgents in Yemen. Shortly before the alleged attack, the Houthis announced that they were about to launch a “vast military campaign”.

Three people, two Indian citizens and one Pakistani, were killed, reports the pan-Arab-Saudi TV al Arabiya which cites sources of the Abu Dhabi police. There are six injured but the toll could worsen in the next few hours.

Yemeni Huthi insurgents confirmed they were behind the attacks against UAE oil installations in the capital region Abu Dhabi. The website of the Lebanese Hezbollah, also close to Iran and collaborating with the Houthis in Yemen, quotes the Yemeni general Yahiya Saria, commander of the Huthi forces, according to which the attacks carried out in Abu Dhabi “demonstrate the ability” of the insurgents to hit “the depth of the enemy”. “It was a high-quality operation”, reads the statement attributed to General Saria.