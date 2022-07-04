explosive new revelations about Cristiano Ronaldo

What’s next after this ad

A twist. This weekend, the Times dropped a bombshell by announcing that Cristiano Ronaldo (37) had warned his management that he wanted a change of scenery this summer in the event of a good offer. A massive blow for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United, who wish to continue the adventure with the Portuguese. Returning a year ago to a club dear to his heart, CR7 had a difficult season between the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, locker room problems or even the poor results which led to the absence of Red Devils for the next edition of the Champions League.

Despite this, the English press announced that the former Real Madrid player wanted to stay, enthusiastic about the new project embodied by Erik ten Hag. But the reality would therefore be very different since Cristiano Ronaldo would have desires elsewhere. This Monday, he was expected to participate in the resumption of training at Carrington. But several British media have indicated that he will not be there, the club having accepted that he is absent for family reasons. However, The Athletic explains that yesterday several members of the management and Ten Hag were worried behind the scenes because they did not know if CR7 would show up or not.

Rangnick pushed to sell CR7 in January

The English publication took the opportunity to make other revelations about the Cristiano Ronaldo file. We thus learn, according to well-placed sources, that the club wants him to be present during the summer tour where the sponsors necessarily count on him. But the striker is staying away from it all for now. This is part of the strategy put in place with Jorge Mendes, his agent. The latter met Chelsea and spoke with Bayern Munich precise The Athletic. The starting desires of the player, who wants to play the C1, would have surprised the Mancunians.

And if the latter close (for the moment) the door, the scheduled interview between CR7 and Ten Hag will be very important. The media indicates that this meeting could be decisive. MU will therefore play very big and the coach’s objective will be to convince CR7 to change his mind. What does not seem won. Especially since a departure from the Portuguese star had already been discussed at the club last January. Indeed, Ralf Rangnick, interim on the bench, had told the leaders that CR7 had to be sold and replaced from the winter transfer window with a player whose style better suits MU.

Some players would be relieved to see him go

Rangnick also wanted to anticipate and prepare for the sequel, seeing that the season was not very good. He also wanted the club to find a player for the future, CR7 only representing a short-term solution. But the management resisted and the player ended the year. On the side of the Mancunian dressing room, certain elements indicated that they felt that the striker would push to leave if ever the club were absent in the Champions League. But his departure would not displease everyone since some elements would be relieved to see him leave and more liberated on and off the field explains The Athletic.

“It would be one less weight on their shoulders”, adds the English media. But Manchester United is not necessarily to let it go. As explained before, they were surprised by the bomb dropped on Saturday. And the leaders also suspect Jorge Mendes of already having a plan for CR7. The super agent would not have gotten so wet, meeting Chelsea (top candidate today). A year after making Manchester United happy by returning home, Cristiano Ronaldo could therefore well spin. The beginning of a long soap opera.