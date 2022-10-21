“Explosive Revenge”: the new Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Keaton and Maggie Q

“Explosive Revenge” will tell the story of Anna, Moody and Rembrandt. Photo: Courtesy: Cine Colombia

“Explosive Revenge” arrives on the big screen, a film directed by Martin Campbell, known for the film productions “The Mask of Zorro” (1998) and the James Bond films: “GoldenEye” (1995) and “Casino Royale” ( 2006).

(You may be interested: “Ballad of songbirds and snakes” will have Hunter Schafer in the cast)

“Explosive Revenge” was shot in Bucharest, Bulgaria, the coastal city of Da Nang, Vietnam, London, and Bournemouth, England.

The story of “Explosive Revenge” centers on Anna (Maggie Q), a girl rescued and raised by the legendary assassin Moody (Samuel L. Jackson), who was trained to become the most skilled assassin in the world.

Some 20 years later, when he learns that Moody has been brutally murdered, he swears revenge and allies himself with Rembrandt (Michael Keaton): “Campbell specializes in creating an atmosphere in which the audience is shocked by the wildest plot twists. than with the abilities of the characters,” said Variety.

Maggie Q, who had already acted in the series “Nikita” (2010-2013) and the films “Mission: Impossible III” (2006) and “Live Free or Die Hard (2007), returns to the action genre with” Revenge explosive”, a challenge that initially terrified her due to the demanding fight scenes and her recent spinal surgery.

(We recommend: “Doctor Strange 2” and Marvel’s Illuminati arrive at Disney +)

Peter Debruge in Variety magazine noted, “While Q has landed a number of action roles, Hollywood has somehow failed to capitalize on that potential, and in ‘Explosive Vengeance,’ he’s reminded of how much fun it can be to watch a sleek, agile leading lady.” , about the role she plays of Anna.

For his part, Sergio Burstein in the Los Angeles Times praises Michael Keaton’s performance: “his participation makes the film rise to a level that it would not otherwise have, it is Keaton, turned into Rembrandt, who is both a charismatic villain and seductive as a luxury fighter”.

“Explosive Revenge” is a film that connects the action movie classics of the eighties and nineties, and the outstanding performances of Maggie Q, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Keaton.