explosive trailer, Dwayne Johnson resuscitates the DCEU

First explosive trailer for Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson in the skin of the character. The Rock to the rescue of the DCEU?

Can the DCEU be saved? Since Zack Snyder left the ship, it’s hard to know what direction the connected universe is taking. The Flash promises Michael Keaton’s comeback as Batman to extend the filmmaker’s legacy of man of steel and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Without forgetting the return of Jason Momoa and Gal Gadot, respectively in Aquaman and Wonder Woman. But in the meantime, place to black adam with an explosive first trailer. Dwayne Johnson to the rescue of the DCEU!

Black Adam takes on the Justice Society of America (JSA)

Warner strikes very hard by hiring Dwayne Johnson, the most bankable of the actors in circulation, to join the DCEU. It’s no secret that the man attracts millions of spectators to the cinema with his extremely expensive blockbusters. This trailer reveals The Rock in the skin of the character with other members of the Justice Society of America (Justice Society of America in VO aka the JSA) like Hawkman, Cyclone, Atom Smasher and Doctor Fate. The feature film promises to reveal the origins of the character after being imprisoned for 5000 years.

The trailer presents his past and his release after several thousand years imprisoned. We discover several characters but especially Black Adam fighting the Justice Society of America. The antihero embodied by Dwayne Johnson will also collide to government forces. The synopsis remains very vague for the moment, this short video keeps the mystery of the feature film.

We know that the great villain of Black Adam is none other than Sabbac. An adversary absent from this trailer. Presumably, Dwayne Johnson’s character will team up with the Justice Society of America to fight this supervillain, a much bigger threat.

A second trailer should normally arrive before the release of black adam scheduled for October 19, 2022 in France. Jaume Collet-Serra (The Passenger, Esther, The House of Wax…) is in the making.

