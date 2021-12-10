Expo Dubai 2021, Emilia Romagna showcases its excellence in Food and Motor Valley

Dubai, December 8, 2021 – “A region that bears the name of a street could not also be one, if not the first Motor Valley par excellence in the world? So, we came here “a Expo Dubai “with the excellence of our land, which sees in particular in the Food Valley and in Motor Valley two brands that after the Milan Expo we have turned into a tourist attraction brand. The two and four most beautiful wheels in the world, food and wine products among the first in the world “.

This was stated by the president of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Stefano Bonaccini, during the event ‘Muner – Italian Motor Valley Excellence for Education and Innovation‘as part of the region’s activities at the Italian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Bonaccini leads the institutional mission he brings to the Emirates the Emilia-Romagna system, and today’s event was dedicated to Motorvehicle University of Emilia-Romagna (Muner), the university born from the synergy of the four regional universities with ten brands of the Motor Valley of Emilia Romagna.









Together with Bonaccini and the Commissioner General for Italy at Expo Dubai, Paolo Glisenti, the former Prime Minister also participated in the forum Romano Prodi And Mattia Santori, municipal councilor in Bologna with responsibility for tourism.

“Our participation” in Expo Dubai “is very much linked to territorial identities, to regions. Here we bring the territorial realities that make Italy an international country with very strong ties and relationships all over the world, especially through its university and business clusters “, Glisenti underlined, introducing the forum.

“These are the two models that we bring here to Expo”, and “Emilia Romagna represents a decisive step in this presentation of Italy by regional competence”. In his speech, Bonaccini recalled how “a few years ago, when I was still president of the Conference of the Regions”, with Commissioner Glisenti “we began the work that would lead to the construction not only of this pavilion but to the Italian presence in this great opportunity that is the Dubai Expo “.









The reasoning of making regional calls “was born from the idea of ​​imagining that the institutions did not choose this showcase just for an extra photo in the newspapers or on social media, but so that all territorial systems could compete with their own excellences in the realization of a great opportunity, that of coming to one of the places where innovation runs faster than in other parts of the world, to represent oneself “, explained the president of the region.

Emilia Romagna is “the only region in the world that bears the name of a street” and “has made that element a figure of travel, hospitality. A region that will be the only one next year that will host during the year a Formula 1 grand prix which returns to the official calendar “together with” a Superbike World Championship and a Motogp. All international events each of which collects hundreds of millions of television appearances but also an extraordinary amount of tourist arrivals and enthusiasts in our land “, he underlined.









Coming to the theme of the meeting, Bonaccini underlines how the Motorvehicle University of Emilia Romagna was born because to “project” the regional Motor Valley “into the future”, a reality that “has guaranteed Emilia Romagna not only those extraordinary brands, but over 16 thousand SMEs which employ about 100 thousand people, we need to bet on quality, and this arises from investment in schools, universities, talents and knowledge, continuous training “.

Muner “saw us as protagonists in putting together 4 universities in Emilia Romagna with 10 extraordinary brands” and “focusing on the attractiveness of talents. It is often said that from Italy the brains flee abroad, in this case we let’s try to do the exact opposite: bring the talents of the future to study something with us that they only find in our region, hoping that they will stay there to help us build the Motor Valley of the future “, Bonaccini underlined.

During the event, the president of Muner Andrea Pontremoli he described the characteristics of the regional initiative, emphasizing in particular the ‘learning by doing’ philosophy behind its training activities. Those present then had the opportunity to live an augmented reality experience to discover three vehicles reconstructed in 3D.







