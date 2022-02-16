Exposed of Abisso after Rome-Genoa: an investigation into Calvarese is triggered

The excited finale of the match between Rome and Genoa, a match staged on Saturday 5 February and ended with a goal canceled in Zaniolo and the subsequent expulsion of player number 22 for protests, sparked tensions that continued in the minutes following the match.

According to what was told in a complaint presented by the referee Rosario Abyssafter the game he fell into the referee’s closet Gianpaolo Calvaresethe consultant hired by Rome for the analysis of referees, asking for what the referee had written on the scoresheet regarding the red card drawn against Zaniolo.

The circumstance formally communicated by Abisso to the leaders of The Hague in the days following the game – he writes The weather -, immediately triggered the opening of a file by the Arbitration Prosecutor directed by Rosario D ‘Onofrio. The documents were sent to the FIGC Prosecutor’s Office which in turn opened an investigation.

The situation is complex, and first of all the role of Calvarese, hired as an external consultant by Rome and not as a FIGC member, is being examined by federal investigators. The former referee resigned from The Hague and therefore cannot be judged by the Arbitration Prosecutor’s Office for any violation of the internal regulations or code of ethics, let alone referred and possibly disqualified by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office.

However, Rome will be asked to account for the reasons for the presence of the former whistle in an area reserved for members. Only the official referee officer (for the Giallorossi is Vito Scala) is authorized to enter the match directors’ closet, while it is up to the manager accompanying the host team (in this case the team manager Valerio Cardini) to supervise any unauthorized presences in the various interior spaces of the stadium. In the event of a referral, Friedkin’s club risks a sanction and the managers one disqualification.

