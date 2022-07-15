Express accreditation of Child Psychiatry for the MIR 2023

The Ministry of Health is already working with the autonomous communities to Accredit by fast track the teaching units necessary to be able to offer the specialty of Child Psychiatry in the 2023 MIR call. According to regional sources revealed to Medical WritingThe Department of Carolina Darias and the regions will address this issue in the imminent Human Resources Commission of the National Health System where the estimated number of places that will make up the next offer of the Specialized Health Training will be closed, among which it is expected to gather the first places of the newly released specialty of Child Psychiatry.

Now the hardest work begins to the autonomous communities given that they must create from scratch the teaching units that welcome the residents of this specialty. As explained by regional sources, the Ministry of Health will facilitate the creation of these units under certain minimum requirements that will be linked to the existing teaching units of Psychiatry. Thus, the autonomous communities work against the clock in the task of looking for attending physicians who take charge of the training of these new residents.

In addition, the objective of the ministry of Carolina Darias and the regions is to give an important boost to the specialty of Child Psychiatry through a noteworthy offer of places in the next call. The perspective is that all the autonomous communities or at least most of them can offer one or two places in Child Psychiatry in this first call. Despite this, these same sources acknowledge the difficulty with which They come to this process given that there are only a few weeks left to call the 2023 MIR offer.

“Even so, we have the whole month of August ahead of us to continue working since the offer was not published in the State official newsletter (BOE) until September, at which time we could add one more place in Child Psychiatry,” they confess.

The aim is that next year will kick off the first promotion of the MIR of this specialtywhich has recently faced three judicial appeals that have put in ‘check’ its viability. However, the Spanish Justice has finally shielded this new medical branch and has only approved the partial modification of its access route to professionals who already had a degree in Psychiatry, but did not meet the requirements to request it.

This is an issue that from Spanish Society of Psychiatry and Mental Health (Sepsm) they have followed with concern for the fear that they would knock down something “highly demanded” and “beneficial” for society and professionals in the specialty. In fact, the spokesperson for the company, Celso Arangohas already assured this newspaper that the priority is that from next year “there are well-trained specialists.”