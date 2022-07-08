‘Express’ medical homologation: how to request it

Graciliano Estrada, president of the Council of Physicians of Segovia.

The Government contemplates an ‘express’ way to solve the entrenched problem of the Homologations of Medicine titles foreigners, especially in specialties considered ‘deficit’. These are, specifically, Family, Anesthesiology, Psychiatry, Radiodiagnosis and Occupational Medicine. The truth is that the maneuver of the Executive generates doubts in the sector, recognizes the president of the College of Physicians of Segovia, Graciliano Estradawho stresses that this formula will not alter the homologation procedure, although it does question the ‘quality’ of the process.



What must a foreign doctor do to homologate his title in Spain by the ‘express’ route?

There are no procedures other than the one already established, which is regulated by a RD, specifically article 9.2 of RD 967/2014 of November 21. The procedure is exactly the same. You must first apply to the Ministry of Universities to validate your degree. I mean, the race. The applicant can be from any non-EU country. For these non-community applicants, a series of requirements are requested



Which are?

To homologate the degree, it must have an appropriate number of hours and credits. Everything must be verified. Language skills are also required. That is, the doctor must have an express certification that he has knowledge of Spanish. In the event that the year of graduation is more than 6 years ago, work experience in the healthcare field is also required.



Who decides if a person is suitable for the title to be approved?

This documentation is reviewed by the Council of Official Colleges of Physicians of Spain, from which an evaluation is requested. But this is not binding, the final approval must be given by the National Agency for Quality Assessment and Accreditation (Aneca).



Can the title be homologated without residing in Spain?

Yes, without any problem. In fact, most of the requests are from South American countries (Colombia, Venezuela, Peru and Bolivia) and from Eastern countries, such as Russia or Ukraine.



Once the title is approved, what options does this professional have?

You have three possibilities: work in private medicine (including mutuals, residences, etc.); apply to the MIR in Spain; and if you also have a specialist degree in your country, you can also request validation of said degree in Spain. This validation is also carried out by Aneca.



What is the reason for this slowness in the process of homologation of non-EU medical degrees?

There may be many conditions in the process. For example, when the request is made, sometimes the interested party does not send all the correct documentation, and the administrative staff have to verify everything that comes to them. This seemingly simple procedure is not so easy. If a document is missing, it must be requested again and must be reviewed again. On the other hand, the homologation of a degree is common, but that of the medical specialty is a much more complicated process.



Why?

Because non-EU countries do not have a MIR like ours, the training programs are sometimes not similar and therefore it is much more difficult to adapt their training to ours.



Do you consider these ‘express’ homologations that the Government is considering viable?

In my opinion, what needs to be done is an analysis of the needs of each specialty and a careful study of which ones are deficient in terms of the replacement rate, since we know what they are. What we cannot do is reduce the quality of training because it directly influences the quality of care for citizens, and, therefore, I believe that the bar should not be lowered in approvals.



Are there other more reliable alternatives?

Yes there are. Among them, that of offering more MIR places depending on the needs of each speciality. But I think that an analysis by specialty should be carried out because there may be issues that affect a specific specialty.

