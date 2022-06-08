“Exquisite Corpse”, with Sofía Gala Castiglione, at the head of the six premieres of the week – Diario El Ciudadano y la Región

the argentinian drama exquisite corpse by Lucía Vassallo is known this Thursday in the local cinema complexes together with A patisserie in Notting Hill from Eliza Schroeder, the action-adventure comedy Everything everywhere at the same time directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, and the American horror film sinister twin. Also starting this week will be the drama taking state and the documentary The long journey of Alejandro Bordón.

“Exquisite Corpse”

Starring Sofía Gala Castiglione and Blanca Nieves Villalba, the Argentine production is known this Thursday exquisite corpse, a film that marks the fiction debut of Lucía Vassallo (Line 137, The jail at the end of the world), who after his documentary productions, together with Sebastián Cortés, devoted himself to telling the story of Clara (Sofía Gala), who after finding his girlfriend without vital signs in a bathtub begins to reassemble her past and will run into someone I really didn’t know. From that moment, she begins to travel a path of physical and psychic transformation in order to possess her in some way. According to what the director told the Buenos Aires media, the idea of ​​this film arose several years ago. At first, the characters were sisters, but there was always the idea of ​​a coma and the reconstruction of the other person’s life by getting into her house, telephone, computer, drawers. It is from this information that Clara puts together the “exquisite corpse” (collective creation technique generally used in literature) of whoever was her partner. The film can be seen from this Thursday at the local cinema complex Hoyts.

“A patisserie in Notting Hill”

UK drama A patisserie in Notting Hill directed by Eliza Schroeder and starring Shannon Tarbet, Shelley Conn and Celia Imrie is known this Thursday. The film follows Clarissa (Tarbet), a 19-year-old determined to fulfill her mother’s ultimate dream of opening a boutique bakery in London’s Notting Hill neighborhood. To do so, she turns to Isabella (Conn), her mother’s best friend, and her strange and eccentric grandmother, Mimi (Imrie), for help. Thus, three generations of women overcome the pain of loss, doubts and their differences in honor of the memory of their beloved Sarah (Candice Brown) while embarking on the adventure of managing to maintain a London bakery full of love, hope and color. cupcakes from every corner of the world. The film can be seen at different times in the movie theatersthe center.

“Everything everywhere at the same time”

action-adventure comedy Everything everywhere at the same time, Directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, tells the story of a Chinese immigrant who, trying to pay her taxes and overwhelmed by the back and forth of bureaucracy, ends up involved in a wild adventure in which only she can save the world. Unfortunately, this leads to an even greater adventure as she finds herself lost in the infinite worlds of the multiverse. The film, of American origin, stars Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis, and can be seen at different times in theaters Showcase, Hoyts, Monumental Y From the center.

“Sinister Twin”

The horror quota of the week comes from the hand of Sinister twins. After a tragic accident claims the life of one of her twins, Rachel and her husband Anthony move halfway around the world with their surviving son and the hope of rebuilding a new life. What begins as a time of healing in the quiet Scandinavian countryside soon takes an ominous turn as Rachel begins to unravel the tortuous truth about her son and confronts the malicious forces trying to take him over. Directed by Taneli Mustonen and starring Teresa Palmer, Steven Cree and Barbara Marten, the film can be seen from this Thursday on showcase, Hoyts, Cinepolis Y Monumental.

“Taking State”

Under the direction of Federico Sosa, taking state follows Carlos and Nicola, who work in the electric cooperative of a town in the interior of the province of Buenos Aires. The year is 2001 and the crisis that the country is experiencing begins to be felt in the town, between repeated thefts of power lines and budget cuts. In this unstable climate, two events will make them rethink where they stand. The arrival of Victoria, a young woman who comes from the Capital to work on the local radio, brings Nicola a new way of understanding love and relationships. While for Carlos, the call of an old fellow activist will revive a past that he thought was buried, along with the ideals of a country that no longer exists. With performances by Germán de Silva, Sergio Podeley, Verónica Geréz, Sergio Podeley, Chang Sung Kim, Federico Liss, Elvira Onetto and Martina Garello, the film will be seen this Thursday, starting at 5 p.m., at the cinema Arteon.

“The long journey of Alejandro Bordón”

Under the direction of Marcelo Goyeneche, this Thursday is known in the city The long journey of Alejandro Bordon, a docufiction that explores the police brutality experienced in the suburbs of Buenos Aires. The hard data at the center of this film is part of the memory of recent police cases. In the early hours of October 5, 2010, Juan Alberto Núñez, a bus driver on line 524 with head office in Lanús, was shot dead on a street in Monte Chingolo. Just a few minutes later, Alejandro Eduardo Bordón, an operator at the Jorge Newbery Airport, was detained by a police officer while boarding a bus on the same line. Hours later, Bordón became the only suspect, accused of a crime of passion once the robbery option was ruled out. It was the beginning of a personal and family ordeal that would end almost two years later, when the defense managed to show that not only was there no concrete evidence against him, but that those who did present themselves for the lawsuit had been, in the best of all, distorted or concocted to incriminate him. Documentary filmmaker Marcelo Goyeneche proposes a journey to invented causes, based on a cross between testimonial documentary and fictional reconstruction, although far from the conventional television format. The proposal features performances by Diego Cremonesi, Mario Ferreyra, Fernando Khabie, Ignacio Montiel and Aldo Onofri, and will be seen this Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Arteon.

