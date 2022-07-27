extend this entry requirement to Cuba

The Cuban Airport and Airport Services Company (ECASA), together with all Cuban airports that receive international flights, reported on the extension of this entry requirement to Cuba.

According to this report, shared on all its social networks, ECASA made a warning to travelers to the island. They explained that “the use of the virtual form D’VIAJEROS” will remain in force.

“It is a process that facilitates and improves the experience of travelers in their transit through the Republic of Cuba, provides advance information to speed up procedures at the different entry points,” they add on their networks, such as the Telegram channel.

They add that it will be “mandatory for each passenger (before their arrival in Cuba) to truthfully complete the information provided to the Directorate of Identification, Immigration and Aliens, the General Customs of the Republic and the Ministry of Public Health.”

They refer that this service provides a more expeditious service to the traveler in the air terminals, ports and marinas. Reduce contact and exchange of documents with the authorities. It allows you to receive personalized treatment adjusted to your needs during your arrival. You can access it at the following link. Click here.

Entry to Cuba: expectations of flights and tourism

The Cuban government continues to aspire to the figure of more than 2 million tourists for this year on the island and for this they count on the increase in flights from Europe and its main issuing country, Canada.

The growth of flights from the United States will also benefit them, with a few charters already scheduled from Miami and Tampa to airports such as Santa Clara, Varadero or Santiago de Cuba, among others.

In addition, commercial airlines, such as American Airlines, have already announced that from November they will fly to other airports in Cuban provinces outside of Havana. The arrival of more connections from other companies such as JetBlue or Southwest is also expected, although there is still no confirmed news.