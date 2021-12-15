Extended emergency. Outdoor masks, there is no obligation. And to enter Italy, a swab for the vaccinated

The risk situation persists and there are “the conditions for extending the state of emergency”. So, another three months ahead with all the measures planned so far to counter the pandemic and stem the Omicron variant, which scares Europe and is destined to become prevalent also in Italy. The CDM has approved the decree that extends the provisions to combat Covid, including the green pass strengthened also in the white area for all the activities already planned that would instead be subject to restrictions in yellow. Without imposing any obligation of outdoor masks in the white area. It will be the presidents of the region, as is already happening, to decide to impose them when necessary. While with an order signed in the evening by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, an attempt is made to bar the door to Omicron, establishing a squeeze on those who enter Italy from abroad.

EXTENSION OF THE EMERGENCY

The state of emergency, which expired on 31 December (two years after its proclamation, maximum deadline) was extended until 31 March. Three months to allow the country to survive the winter without changing the anti-Covid structure and leaving the government the possibility of resorting to the Dpcm, which must not obtain the go-ahead from Parliament, and to award contracts without tenders. The head of civil protection Fabrizio Curcio and commissioner Francesco Paolo Figliuolo remain the faculty to adopt ordinances to combat the epidemic. And also the governors to sign more restrictive ones. The state of emergency postpones the obligation of individual agreements for smart working, both in the public and in the private sector. The “control room” and the technical-scientific committee remain standing, guiding the executive’s choices in matters of health and prevention. Furthermore, as long as there is a state of emergency, the government can impose travel restrictions, as has been decided to do to try to slow Omicron’s advance.

QUARANTINE FOR NO VAX

From 16 December to 31 January, unvaccinated people arriving from abroad, including from EU countries, will have to undergo a five-day quarantine. It will no longer be enough to show the negative pad. The ordinance signed yesterday by Speranza provides that even the immunized are asked for the result of a negative test. A decision that Europe does not like: “When the states introduce additional conditions, the tightening must be justified on the basis of the real situation”, thunders the vice president of the European Commission, Vera Jourova.

LIMITED MOVEMENTS

There remains the possibility for the government to limit the movement of people “to specific parts of the national territory or, if necessary, to all of it”. And also to establish local lockdowns.

NEW ROLE FOR CHILD

Figliuolo remains commissioner, but has been appointed to lead the Joint Chief Operating Officer (Covi). It is the way chosen to move the commissioner structure under the Civil Protection, with full powers in the administrative field, in order to be able to manage the pandemic without new extensions of the state of emergency.

PARENTAL LEAVES

Extend the measures on frail workers and parental leave to 50% for parents of quarantined or positive children. Until March 31, the rules that allow workers with diseases (indicated in a specific decree) to perform their work in an agile way will be in force, even in a different job than usual.

VACCINES AND SWABS

6 million allocated for the construction of a storage hub for vaccines. The Ministry of Defense will set it up in a military site, identified by Figliuolo, where the doses necessary to complete the vaccination campaign will be stored. It will serve to strengthen strategic infrastructures to face the needs related to the epidemic, but also to guarantee a capacity for any future health emergencies. Funds for price-controlled tampons have been extended for 2022.

VACCINE PLATFORM

The national information platform for the distribution of vaccines has been extended. It was established to facilitate the activities of distributing doses, devices and administration support materials. The legislative decree that had established it set the deadline for 31 December by which the personal data processed had to be deleted, made anonymous or returned to the Data Controller Region. Deadline now postponed to March 31st.