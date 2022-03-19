Extended reality: how technology designed to make car trips more entertaining works

Traveling in the rear seats, putting on Virtual Reality glasses and seeing how the exterior changes completely and becomes a game, can be the salvation for the boys’ question: “How long to get there?”

Who drives is very busy, who accompanies him in the front seats, if he does not interact with who is behind the wheel, at least he has the whole visual panorama from the front of the car. But those who travel in the rear seats are not only passive passengersbut, due to the same situation of having only the side windows to see the outside from its position, often find it tedious to spend too much time in a car. And since it is almost always about children or adolescents, the boredom is even greater.

As if this wasn’t enough, there are two extra variables that coincide to make the trip in the back seats less pleasant of a car The first is that acceleration and braking movements feel much stronger , something that many drivers are unaware of because they never go in that area of ​​​​the passenger compartment. The second is that faced with that boredom, it is almost instantaneous to pick up a cell phone to connect with the outside world or to play games. Both situations accelerate in many cases the effect of discomfort that many times it ends in dizziness.

Audi took note of this situation for some time.and started working with a company specialist in Virtual Reality called Holoride, of which he is part owner because he collaborated in its creation. Together, they managed to develop a Extended Reality system to equip your cars of the future, created themed environments on board, which can be accessed by simply donning a pair of virtual reality goggles. The future has arrived, because from next junefirst in Europe, and quickly in the US, Japan and China, the system will be available for Audi models that have the MIB 3 modular infotainment systemand the latest updated software in those markets.

Extended Reality, they explain from Holoride, includes much more than sight and hearing, as is common to know about Virtual Reality. With this technology, movement becomes the star of entertainment since the game is connected to the car, and for this reason, each movement of the vehicle on its way is reproduced as a movement in the Extended Reality. Thus, the car is the perfect field to apply it.

The same street scene, transformed into a 3D cartoon, so that the trip is pure entertainment

The scenario will be able to change between many options, and in all of them the movement of the car will be what generates the development of the chosen game. The alternatives are varied. It can travel through time or enter a cartoon, you can go through a jungle full of dinosaurs or fight in space as crew members of an intergalactic ship. In all cases, moreover, there challenges to get and participate in active entertainment. A button will allow you to earn points, either by collecting prizes, shooting enemies, defending yourself against predatory animals, or accomplishing missions on an expedition.

The system was first presented at the CES in Las Vegas in 2019where Holoride created a game based on the Marvel universe and in collaboration with Disney Games and Interactive Experiences. Then last year at the Munich Motor Show, during IAA Mobilityvisitors to the exhibition they were the first to experience demonstrations in a car. in the recent salzburg festivalthe Extended Reality system was again presented with a travel in the time from the rear seats of a audi e-tron through different periods of the Austrian city in search of, no less, the young Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

In addition to Virtual Reality glasses and headsets, a button allows you to actively participate in each game that the system proposes

One of the biggest challenges for the creators of the system is to check that the people in the rear seats do not suffer from dizziness when putting on the Virtual Reality glasses and headsets. After three years of experimentation and adjustments, they assure that have changed a paradigm. If before people they could get dizzy because what they came from did not coincide with what their body feltnow, with the movement of the car and in the same direction of movement in the Extended Reality, that should go away.

The verdict of the users is missing. But they have hardly dared to launch the product massively without the certainty of an experience completely different from what is known, which It will make trips in the rear seats much more entertaining.

Real life and the virtual world come together to entertain passengers of all the latest generation Audi models through Extended Reality

Perhaps in some time, with the massive arrival of this type of entertainment solutions to more makes and models of cars, the famous question that boys ask when they have barely passed a few kilometers of a trip changes the meaning, and ask “how much longer to get there” becomes part of a wish because there is still a lot of time left for the destination. If so, technology will have won a battle that already seemed lost.

KEEP READING

Driverless cars: the US gives free rein to vehicles conceived from scratch to be autonomous

How much external conditions influence the performance of an electric car

Ferrari showed the imposing 296 GT3, with which it will return for glory at Le Mans