Current ISEE model 2021, extension of the possibility of use: from 1 April of each year it can also be presented in the case of equity changes.

The Announcements are contained in the decree of the Ministry of Labor dated July 5, 2021, published in Official Gazette of 25 August.

You will need one variation of at least 20% of the assets compared to the previous year in order to submit the current ISEE model, a novelty that joins the possibility of use already foreseen in the event of changes to income in an amount equal to at least 25%.

In parallel toextension of the cases in which it is possible use the current ISEE model, the decree published on 25 August 2021 extends the scope of controls carried out by INPS which, in cooperation with the Revenue Agency, will be able to verify the truthfulness of the information declared also by accessing the data relating to the current accounts of the taxpayer and his family.

Current ISEE model 2021, new: extended use, but with more INPS checks. What changes

The current ISEE model, attestation that more accurately photographs the condition of the family unit, can be presented from 1 April of each year even in the case of changes in assets.

According to the decree of the Ministry of Labor published in the Official Gazette of 25 August 2021, theISEE updated may be presented if the heritage, calculated by referring to the year preceding that in which the DSU is submitted, differs by more than 20% compared to what is indicated in the ordinary certificate.

In such circumstances, the current ISEE model will be calculated taking as reference the assets relating to the previous year.

It should be remembered that, on the other hand, those relating to the two years preceding the presentation of the DSU are considered, a factor that in the event of significant changes causes distortions in the calculation of the ISEE value of the family unit.

However, the innovations envisaged by the newly published decree require a further one step: INPS must update the supplementary form of the DSU within 30 days, the last step to start the current certification for those who have undergone capital reductions.

The current ISEE will have valid until December 31st of the year in which it is presented, even in the event of contextual income variations. Instead, it will be necessary to update the certificate within two months in the event of changes in the employment situation or in the use of treatments.

Decree of the Ministry of Labor of 5 July – Official Gazette of 25 August 2021 Discipline of the extensive procedures of the current ISEE

Current ISEE model 2021, plus INPS checks: checks also on average current account balances and stocks

The extension of the possibilities of use of the current ISEE goes hand in hand with the parallel expansion of the checks by INPS, in order to detect omissions or discrepancies.

Also in cooperation with the Revenue Agency, for example, correspondence between the self-declared data in the supplementary DSU and those present in the public databases. Current accounts, in relation to the data of average stocks, will be verified both for the declarant and for the family unit to which they belong.

In case of discrepancy, it will be possible to submit a new form for the DSU for the purposes of the current ISEE or request the service through the attestation already presented, which in any case remains valid.

Current ISEE model, block for two years in case of false certification

The INPS checks will be in any case continuous and periodic.

In the event of omissions and / or discrepancies found after the issue of the current ISEE certificate, the one already presented will be replaced and the taxpayer will be notified by PEC, email or through the intermediary indicated in the DSU.

The decree of the Ministry of Labor also provides a squeeze for the “crafty”: in the case of undue use of subsidized services recognized following the presentation of the ISEE with omissions or discrepancies, in addition to the application of administrative and criminal sanctions, it will not be possible to request the issue of the current certificate for a period of two years.