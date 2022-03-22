Extension of contracts and stabilization of precarious Covid, there is the circular of Razza – BlogSicilia

In Sicily we are moving towards the extension of covid personnel contracts and stabilization. This is confirmed by the circular issued by the Department of Health, led by Ruggero Razza. The increase in cases and the increase in incidence leads the councilor to propose some reflections and the need to maintain, albeit with a view to remodeling, the structures created to combat Covid-19, as indicated in the specific recent circular issued by the national extraordinary commissioner Figliuolo. The main sense of the circular is “to transpose the national regulations and the directives not to dismantle everything given that there is an increase in cases which leads to caution. The National Government Decree Law also calls for caution until December 31st.

The circular of the councilorship

In particular, the Department, pending the necessary reorganization of the services connected to the campaign

vaccination and, more generally, of the activities launched to combat the pandemic through national directives, he invited the health agencies of the island, “after analytical recognition of the needs and in any case on the basis of the organizational needs present in the various companies and without prejudice to the fact that however, adequate personnel must be maintained who, in case of need, can immediately deal with a possible flare-up of the pandemic emergency, to extend existing relationships until 31 December 2022 also through their hourly rescheduling, within the limits of capacity of personnel needs “.

Activate the trade union tables

Razza also asked the Healthcare Trusts to “activate specific union discussion tables in order to share the path of stabilization and internalization of staff having the requisites envisaged by current legislation, as well as enhancement, with specific regulatory acts, of the service provided by non-staff contracted doctor through coordinated and continuous collaborations or other forms of flexible contracts “.

Extension and stabilization

“My applause to Councilor Ruggero Razza for the circular relating to the use of health and administrative personnel to deal with the health emergency from Covid-19 and for the regional vaccination plan.”

Deputy Savarino spoke on the sidelines of the session of the VI Commission dedicated to the communications of the Councilor for Health on Covid workers. “The circular speaks of an extension for workers until 31 December, but also of a real stabilization process made possible by applying the regional and national legislation on the subject. All of this with a view to responding to the current need for qualified personnel that must be enhanced, as well as in light of the increased need for personnel dedicated to the new structures envisaged by the PNRR on health care “.