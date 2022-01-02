Extension of furniture and household appliances bonuses: the news for 2022

Also confirmed for 2022 (and until 2024) the cd. bonus furniture and appliances. The Government, with the approval of the Budget Law, has decided to extend the discount also for the next three years, introducing however some new features (especially starting from 2023). Let’s see, specifically, what changes.

Furniture and appliances bonus, the extension arrives: who can request the Irpef discount also in 2022

The first news regarding the bonus furniture and appliances it is the relative one at the extension: those who, in fact, have not yet benefited from the discount will be able to do so in 2022 (but also in 2023 and 2024). The facility was extended, as already mentioned above, for another three years, confirming the same requirements valid until 31 December 2021.

In this regard, it should be remembered that the furniture and appliances bonus is one personal income tax deduction for the purchase of furniture and large appliances of a class not lower than A + (A or higher for ovens and washer-dryers), intended to furnish a property undergoing renovation. The deduction must be calculated on a maximum amount of 10,000 euros, including any transport and assembly costs, and must be divided into ten annual installments of the same amount.

Those who purchase new furniture and appliances in 2021 and have carried out building renovations starting from 1 January 2020 will continue to benefit from the deduction.

In order to have the benefit, it is therefore essential to make una building renovation, both on individual residential real estate units and on common parts of buildings, always residential. The deduction is also due when the purchased goods are intended to furnish a different environment of the same building subject to building intervention, or when the furniture and large appliances are intended to furnish the property but the intervention to which the purchase is connected is carried out on an appurtenance of the property itself, even if registered independently.

Also, to get the bonus it is necessary that the date of commencement of the renovation works precedes the one in which the goods are purchased. It is not essential, however, that the renovation costs are incurred before those for furnishing the building.

New bonus furniture and appliances: what will change from 2022

When it was introduced, the furniture and appliances bonus recognized a personal income tax discount up to a maximum limit of 10,000 euros. In 2021, the spending ceiling on which to calculate the deduction was raised to 16,000 euros, before returning to 10,000 euros in 2022. Indeed, one of the main innovations of the Budget Law is the recalculation of the maximum expenditure amounts.

Specifically, regardless of the amount of expenses incurred for the renovation works, it is possible to benefit from one 50% deduction calculated on a maximum amount of 10,000 euros, referring, overall, to the expenses incurred for the purchase of furniture and large appliances. The € 10,000 limit will then drop to € 5,000 in 2023 and 2024, but will always concern the single property unit, including the appurtenances, or the common part of the building being renovated. Therefore, the taxpayer who carries out renovations on several real estate units will be entitled to the benefit several times.