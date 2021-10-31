«Extension of state of emergency? If necessary, we will be ready. We accelerate on third dose “

The government is ready for a new state of emergency if the need arises and with the contagion curve rising the Green Pass “is critical“. The Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, intervenes after a resumption of the infection from Covid has been recorded for days: we have gone from an incidence of 30 cases per 100 thousand people to over 50 and also the Rt, the index of transmissibility, it went from 0.8 to just above 1. However, this is a phase that does not surprise the experts, since, as is known, with the winter season area-spread viruses have the possibility of spreading more.

Even the weekly monitoring of the Higher Institute of Health certifies that the incidence of Covid cases is growing throughout Italy, with some more exposed regions such as Friuli Venezia Giulia which has seen the value double in a week, but in the last week it increases the incidence also in all age groups and in particular under 12 years, ie in the part of the population that still cannot be vaccinated: in total 24% of cases were diagnosed under 20 years of age.

State of emergency: extension possible

Therefore, in front of the rising data, Speranza does not exclude either an extension of the state of emergency or of the Green pass itself which – he recalls – “allows us to keep all places of socialization, culture, restaurants, schools and universities open: in a different epidemiological framework, we will naturally make all the necessary assessments“. In reality, extending the current state of emergency is technically impossible if not limitedly until January 31, 2022: however, the government, if it deems it appropriate, will be able to proceed through parliament to issue a provision providing for a new state of emergency to which they are obviously also linked to the protocols concerning, for example, smartworking, the return of workers to their respective jobs and layoffs.

Green pass even beyond December 31st

The Green pass, which pushed the vaccines, will also expire on December 31, like the state of emergency, but the government could reason about the future of certification with a separate decree that extends its effects until, for example, the summer. Together with the Green pass, the other barrier to a contagion that still does not let go is the new vaccine booster. On the third dose to all the Minister Speranza says that “we will evaluate with the whole scientific community, at this moment we are starting from the most fragile categories“, adding that anyway “we have all the necessary doses“. The third recall, today, is recommended to all people over 60 who have completed their period for more than 6 months and to all the frail of any age. It is also true that an AIFA meeting is already scheduled for next November 2, called to decide not only the fate of the one and a half million vaccinated Johnson & Johnson who have given only one dose but also on the third dose to the under 60s. decision of the Technical Scientific Committee and therefore, presumably, the ministerial order on the third inoculation. And on the vaccination campaign, despite a setback in the first doses halved in the last week and passed from 345 thousand to 184 thousand, the minister does not lose sight of the goal of 90% of the vaccinated: “ambitious – he says – but within reach“.