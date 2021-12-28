extension to 2023, but in the form of a tax deduction

The “water bonus”, the subsidy for the purchase and installation of water filtering systems, has also been extended for 2023, as envisaged by an amendment to the Maneuver, reformulated after the agreement between the majority and the Government .

Established to incentivize the saving of water resources, the bonus rewards those who have carried out interventions to replace ceramic sanitary vessels with new reduced-discharge appliances and sanitary taps with new water flow-limiting appliances.

In particular, the amendment to the Maneuver extends to December 31, 2023 the facility, in the form of fiscal detraction, for those who in 2022 will purchase systems that make it possible to rationalize the use of water and reduce the consumption of plastic containers for drinking water. For 2023, the measure is refinanced with 1.5 million euros.

Established by the Budget Law 2021 and confirmed thanks to the publication in the Official Journal of the implementing decree of the Ministry of Ecological Transition (MiTE), the water bonus provides refunds up to 1000 euros which will be recognized based on the chronological order of the instances.

Beneficiaries

They can take advantage of the bonus in all comments people of legal age, resident in Italy, owners, or holders of another real law, of existing properties.

Condition of eligibility

To be able to take advantage of the discount, it is necessary that work has been carried out for the replacement of drainage appliances and taps by installing products with water flow limitation or reduced drainage and that there is the necessary documentation to prove what has been declared.

Interventions that can be facilitated

The water bonus is intended to reduce the consumption of water resources.

The interventions that allow you to take advantage of the facility are as follows:

– supply and installation of sanitary vessels in ceramic with maximum discharge volume equal to or less than 6 liters per minute;

– supply and installation of taps to mixers for bathrooms and kitchens, including devices for controlling the flow of water with a flow rate equal to or less than 6 liters per minute;

– supply and installation of shower heads o shower columns with a flow rate equal to or less than 9 liters per minute.

The expenses that give the right to the subsidies also include those incurred for any hydraulic works And masonry connected and lo disassembly and the disposal of existing systems.

Ineligible expenses

Simple purchases of: shower trays, toilet seats, toilet seat covers, bidets, shower cubicles with integrated column, ceramic pots without replacing the waste cistern, sinks, but also the storage tank do not qualify for the bonus.

Operating modes

With the water bonus it is possible to take advantage of a discount in the maximum size from 1,000 euros, valid for the purchase and assembly of water saving systems such as taps, shower heads and new sanitary fittings with low water consumption drains.

The bonus was extended until 2023. For interventions relating to 2021, it will be possible to request a refund only starting from January 2022, using the appropriate web platform made available by the Ministry of Ecological Transition.

From January 2022, applications for the 2021 bonus

To request the water bonus for 2021, a facilitated intervention making payment for the purchase of products and installation work by a method of traceable payment (bank or postal transfer, credit, debit or prepaid card, bank check or cashier’s check).

The electronic invoice o the commercial receipt, in which the tax code of the person requesting the benefit must be reported.

If the purchase of water saving devices takes place from a person who does not have to issue a tax invoice, in this case it is possible to use the specific form made available by the Ministry of Ecological Transition. It is a template downloadable in PDF format for merchants, to be filled in with the information of the seller, the customer data, the goods purchased, the payment system used and the total amount.

To be able to take advantage of the bonus, it is also necessary to provide:

– self-certification with his / her personal data, the amount of the expenditure incurred and the technical specifications of the goods to be brought to the subsidy;

– declaration who certifies under his own responsibility the univocal request for the facilitation for the intervention carried out;

– data from bank or post office account for the crediting of the refund;

– communication of legal title relating to the property for which the facility is requested.

The information for requesting the water bonus must be uploaded online on platform of the Ministry of Ecological Transition (https://www.mite.gov.it) portal that will be operational starting from the month of January 2022.

For the procedures for submitting the refund application, i clarifications of the Ministry.

Prohibition of accumulation

The water bonus cannot be cumulative with other concessions, therefore, the individual items of expenditure can only take advantage of one measure, as it is an alternative contribution that cannot be integrated or cumulated with other benefits.

The request for the water bonus must be made in full, providing all the information and documentation necessary for receiving the reimbursement from the State.

In the event of incomplete information, lack of mandatory attachments and irregularities in the obligations, the economic contribution will not be paid.

THE refunds will be paid until the resources are exhausted according to the order chronological for submitting applications.

Copyright © – Reproduction reserved